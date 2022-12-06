Subscribe now

My account

#image_title
AND FINALLY

Stonebridge expands development sales division

By
Share

AFTER opening a Victorian office in late 2020, Stonebridge Property Group has continued its expansion in the state, with Lucas Gentile joining as manager within the team’s development site sales division.

Gentile has five years of agency experience, primarily in development sites sales in Victoria’s metro and growth markets.

“Stonebridge is a young and dynamic agency business, and joining a growing team was very appealing to me. The focus on development site sales and diversity of listings the business secures is a perfect fit for my prior activity in the market,” he said.

Stonebridge now has a seven-agent strong development site sales division in Victoria.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Share
Related posts
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASING

Receivers offload partially constructed apartment development

By
A PARTIALLY constructed apartment tower in the Blacktown CBD previously owned by collapsed developer…
Read more
Share
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASING

APJ's property sales and leasing transactions wrap

By
A WRAP up of commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across…
Read more
Share
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASING

APJ's property sales and leasing transactions wrap

By
A WRAP up of commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across…
Read more
Share

RBA delivers The Nightmare Before Christmas, rates at 10-year high Property sector wages remain strong, defying wider workforce trends Prestige real estate prices tipped to cool ALAND reveals mixed-use project in Gosford Boom or Bust? Which housing markets will perform in 2023? Home buyers set sail for The Gateway RBA governor apologises to Aussies over rate hikes AXA backs social and affordable build-to-rent housing