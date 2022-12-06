Stonebridge expands development sales division

AFTER opening a Victorian office in late 2020, Stonebridge Property Group has continued its expansion in the state, with Lucas Gentile joining as manager within the team’s development site sales division.

Gentile has five years of agency experience, primarily in development sites sales in Victoria’s metro and growth markets.

“Stonebridge is a young and dynamic agency business, and joining a growing team was very appealing to me. The focus on development site sales and diversity of listings the business secures is a perfect fit for my prior activity in the market,” he said.

Stonebridge now has a seven-agent strong development site sales division in Victoria.