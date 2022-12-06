More hotels coming online

MORE than 6,000 hotel rooms are set to open in 2023, nearly double the amount that opened this year, which could present a challenge to occupancy levels as international visitation levels rebound slowly.

According to Colliers’ Australian Accommodation Supply Update there were was 3,420 rooms opened in 10 major markets throughout 2022, a moderation from the more than 5,000 rooms which opened in 2021.

Australian government overseas arrivals and departures data shows short-term visitor arrivals into Australia totalled 2.1 million over the nine months to September this year – just 31% of the arrivals recorded for the same period in 2019.

However, international arrival numbers have consistently improved throughout 2022.

“By remaining leaner until international tourism rebounds to pre-pandemic levels, hoteliers are better equipped to navigate trading market fluctuations for resiliency post-pandemic,” said Karen Wales, Colliers’ Asia Pacific director of hotels.

“As global travel reverts to pre-pandemic levels, allowing for the fact that foreign travellers typically journey down under with a six-month booking window and the cost of flights have yet to stabilise, the continued reinvigoration of Australia’s hotel industry will elevate the already renowned national brand.”

Melbourne dominated new hotel openings for a second consecutive year in 2022 with an additional 1,421 rooms in the city and 462 new rooms across the broader metropolitan area.

Additional room supply across Brisbane (51 rooms), Canberra (45 rooms), Gold Coast (702 rooms), Sydney (424 rooms) and Sydney Metro (315 rooms) will also uplift a hotel market which was predominantly built in the 1980s.

“This year and next year in particular will also see the elevation of luxury hotel standards in Australia, with the opening of eight new premium projects, including the Langham on the Gold Coast, the Ritz Carlton and Le Meridien in Melbourne and Capella and W in Sydney.” Wales said.

“These hotels will set new luxury benchmarks in Australia and are expected to achieve a significant average daily rate premium compared to rates already being achieved in these markets, similar to the experience of Brisbane and Perth.

According to the report, demand for sustainable hotels is growing amongst corporate clients and those travelling for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), who wish to align with businesses that share their social responsibility goals.

“An emphasis on sustainability will also increase due to new government policy driving change in this regard and financial incentives such as green financing and grants, which now exist to encourage developers to pursue ESG certifications for their developments.”

There is a total of 12,517 rooms currently under construction and scheduled to open over the next three years. Wales said that in

addition to an increasing number of international tourists post-pandemic, new hotel supply is being met with an uptick in demand from a reduction in Short Term Rental Accommodation (STRA).

Due to demand for higher-density housing and rising rents, the supply of STRA – such as Airbnb rental – in major cities has contracted by 15% over the past year, according to AirDNA and Colliers.

Sydney saw the most significant reduction in active rentals, down 30% across its metropolitan area, while Melbourne has experienced a 9.5% reduction over the past year and 21% reduction over the past two years with the most significant declines in Docklands (down 30.3%), Southbank (by 19.6%) and the CBD (by 21.5%).

Only Darwin and Canberra saw STRA letting supply increase over the past year.