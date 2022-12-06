Subscribe now

Qualitas adds more Power to its team

ALTERNATIVE real estate investment manager Qualitas has appointed Mark Power to the newly created position within its investment team, of head of income credit.

Power joined Qualitas in 2017 from NAB where he was director, corporate property and has more than 30 years of experience in real estate finance. In this new role, he will be responsible for the income credit business which includes the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund, the Qualitas Senior Debt Fund and various domestic and offshore institutional mandates.

He will report to Qualitas’ global head of real estate and co-founder, Mark Fischer.

“We foresee tremendous opportunities in the income credit business as commercial real estate owners seek more flexible financing options and investors continue to search for defensive strategies and stable income,” Fisher said.

“Mark is a highly regarded industry expert as well as an outstanding leader of people and has a strong commercial vision for our income credit business.”

Power said, “I am excited to take up this appointment, particularly at a time when the commercial real estate financing market in Australia is rapidly developing and look forward to steering strong investment outcomes for our clients.”

