QLD slaps $100m fine on The Star

THE Star Entertainment Group will have to pay penalties totalling $100 million under Queensland’s Casino Control Act 1982.

The penalties come after “major failings” were found in the operation of the group’s Queensland casinos.

Following findings by Queensland’s Gotterson Review and the Attorney-General’s determination of unsuitability, The Star will face a series of disciplinary actions, after show cause notices were issued last month.

“Queensland casinos must operate with integrity – and it is clear that there have been major failings by the Star group and its entities,” said Shannon Fentiman, attorney-general and minister for justice.

“Like many Queenslanders, I was appalled at the extent of the actions of The Star in welcoming excluded persons to their casinos and the exorbitant incentives on offer for questionable gamblers.”

On top of the $100 million to be paid over 12 months, The Star will have an experienced independent special manager appointed to monitor its operations in Queensland, with costs to be recouped from the casino.

“The reason these significant penalties could be applied is due to recent reforms to the Act which passed in the Queensland Parliament in October,” added Fentiman.

“And I can assure Queenslanders that The Star will be sent the bill for the cost of the special manager’s work.”

Star Entertainment Group reportedly made $1.53 billion in FY22.

Additionally, the casino licences of Treasury Brisbane and The Star Gold Coast will be suspended for a period of 90 days, commencing in around a year from 1 December 2023.

The commencement date of the licence suspensions were deferred in order to give The Star the chance to remediate its management and operations and enable it to “get back to a position of suitability”.

“Should The Star make satisfactory progress towards rectifying these issues, the special manager and I may determine to postpone or rescind the suspension of licences,” said Fentiman.

Nicholas Weeks has been appointed as the special manager and as by the Independent Casino Commission (ICC) to oversee The Star’s operations in New South Wales, following fines after similar findings at the group’s Pyrmont premises.

Weeks was previously appointed the executive general manager of transformation and regulatory response at Crown Resorts and has more than 20 years experience in corporate law, governance, risk and integrity.

“Having a special manager that monitors the operations of The Star in both states will ensure they will be looked at as one operating entity and provide consistency across jurisdictions,” added Fentiman.

“It’s also important that we have a person on the ground here in Queensland, which is why Ms Terri Hamilton will be the Queensland Manager Assisting, and will join Mr Weeks’ very skilled and capable team

Hamilton, who is currently the deputy chair of the Queensland Portable Long Service Leave Authority and Chair of its Finance, Audit and Risk Committee, was admitted as a solicitor of the Supreme Court of Queensland in 1985.

“Installing Mr Weeks as Queensland’s special manager will underscore collaboration with our Queensland regulatory counterparts,” said Philip Crawford, chief commissioner of the New South Wales Independent Casino Commission.

“This will ensure The Star acts consistently in compliance with its obligations – no matter which state they operate in.”