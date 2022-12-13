APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Industrial

Coburg North, VIC

The operators of the Magic Kitchen family business have offloaded a northern Melbourne warehouse for $4.9 million after running their business from the site for over 40 years.

A local owner occupier bought 45 Gaffney Street to secure its new industrial facility.

More than 90 enquiries and four offers were made during the expressions of interest campaign, according to CVA selling agents Craig McKellar, Luca Angelico and Ian Angelico.

The current showroom, factory and warehouse of 2,380 sqm is on 2,380 sqm of land over three certificates of title, exposed to all of Gaffney, Cope, and Stock streets, and close to to Sydney Road and opposite Batman railway station. It is also close to Coburg North Village Shopping Centre, Lincoln Mills Homemaker Centre and the Pentridge development.

Ian Angelico said the site’s prominent position attracted many interested parties, with the purchaser identifying the potential of more than 2,000 sqm floor area in the inner northern suburbs for its business occupation. They were also attracted to the site’s future potential capital growth due to it being earmarked as being within a transitional – residential area under the Merri-bek city planning scheme, he said.

Beard, ACT

In north eastern Canberra, a mostly flat block with DA approval for six warehouses has sold for $1,150,000.

Offered with vacant possession, the 1,241 sqm site at 4 Alumina Street has access to Oaks Estate Road and Canberra Avenue, and is five minutes to the national capital’s largest industrial suburb Fyshwick, 15 minutes to the CBD, and eight minutes to the airport.

Ray White Commercial – Canberra’s Frank Gorgi managed the deal.

Richlands, QLD

A vacant 1,171 sqm site in Brisbane’s outer south west, also with DA approval for a warehouse project, has sold for $1.05 million.

The cleared block at 6 Network Place was offered for sale with approval for a 577 sqm warehouse.

Adam Horie of Raine & Commercial – Brisbane Southside & Bayside did the deal.

Smeaton Grange, NSW

A 144 sqm unit within a brand new western Sydney industrial complex has sold under the hammer for $810,000.

Unit 11/62-66 Turner Road was offered with vacant possession and includes a 37 sqm mezzanine office and two designated car spaces with ample visitor parking on-site.

Niemeyer Commercial Industrial Property’s Anthony Bartorilla marketed the unit.