Day in the sun, Queensland remains resilient

VENDORS in Queensland are still feeling confident, as listings held strong and properties spent fewer days on the market over the September quarter.

According to REIQ’s latest data for the September quarter of 2022, the Sunshine state is still feeling resilient as the average number of days on the market sits at 19, compared to 51 days pre-COVID.

“While it got as low as 16 days earlier this year, at less than three weeks during the September quarter it shows buyers still can’t afford sit on their hands if they’re serious about securing a sale,” said Antonia Mercorella, CEO at REIQ.

“It’s somewhat of a relief that the frenzied buying behaviours and bullish offers spurred on by COVID-19 are behind us, but there’s still strong buyer demand and competition for scarce stock that’s driving sales across the line.”

In the other hand, while stock is still low, the quarter saw listings up on the same time in 2021, at 120,407 from 113,387.

“This tells us that vendors are still feeling confident about selling conditions,” added Mercorella.

This despite the beginning of a slowdown for sales over the quarter, as inflation and months of consecutive interest rate rises are felt.

The median house sale price for the quarter was reported at $645,000, down 0.77% from the June quarter but up 17.43% annually.

While for units, the median sale price of $478,750 is down 0.47% for the quarter and up 11.06% for the year.

“We understand that based on looking at three months’ worth of data in isolation, there may be concern, but property is a longer-term investment requiring a long-term view, and certainly looking at annual comparisons paints an entirely different picture,” said Mercorella.

For Greater Brisbane for example, while median house sales were down 3.27% for the quarter, they were up 22.52% for year.

Likewise, the Sunshine Coast LGA was down 3.61% to $945,000 for the quarter but up 18.75% annually, the Gold Coast LGA was down 2.94% to $935,000 for the quarter and up 18.75% for the year.

“Queensland still has all the right fundamentals that are the trademark of a strong property market, including being an incredibly powerful migration magnet, relative affordability advantage compared to southern states, strong demand coupled with low supply, a record tight rental market, and low unemployment,” concluded Mercorella.

“In saying that, there’s no denying the dampening effect of rising interest rates on sentiment and borrowing capacity, and until interest rates stabilise, buyers are likely to maintain a more cautious and careful approach.”