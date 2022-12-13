On the road to Gundagai

AFTER 120 years of ownership, the Nicholls family has sold a premier 2,056-hectare breeding and fattening farm near NSW’s Gundagai for $28 million.

Wandeen was sold under the hammer yesterday at an Auctionworks auction after a marketing campaign by Webster Nolan Real Estate’s David Nolan and Elders Gundagai.

The property has been home to the Wandeen Shorthorn Herd and run as a fattening and breeding property. It can conservatively carry about 400 cows and 5,000 Merino ewes, with the ability to grow cash and fodder crops.

George and Geoff Nicholls have completed a fertiliser and pasture program, water reticulation system, and construction of all-steel livestock yards.

Soil types on the eastern side of Burra Road include highly fertile and versatile red loams with 1,133 hectares arable, including areas suitable for cropping. Shade and shelter timber species comprise yellow and white box.

On the western side, soil types are clay-based loams and this country is used for grazing. The area is about 485 hectares with round leaf and long leaf gums, stringybark and scattered Kurrajongs.

Wandeen is securely watered via creeks, dams, and a reticulated livestock water system via three bores, and receives about 600 millimetres of annual rainfall.

Improvements comprise three residences, including a 1906 homestead, a three-bedroom cottage and a two-bedroom cottage, three steel cattle yards, shearing shed with steel sheep yards, four steel sheep yards, machinery shed, hay shed and six silos.