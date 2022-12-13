Subscribe now

My account

AND FINALLY

Marshall joins Knight Frank in new role

By
Share

KNIGHT Frank has appointed AMP Capital’s Michael Marshall as head of asset management advisory, Australia.

Marshall will join the global property consultancy’s asset management services (AMS) team, in this newly created role, where he will head up the delivering of end-to-end asset management consulting solutions to support clients in developing property strategies for any asset class.

“We have always called ourselves Asset Management Services, but the truth is our focus has tended to be on the core offerings of property management, facilities management, and property accounting services, which we’ve always done exceptionally well,” said Lisa Atkins, national head of asset management services at Knight Frank.

“The addition of Michael’s team creates a structured approach to delivering tailored strategic asset management insight and support for our local and offshore clients.”

Marshall brings almost 20 years of experience working across all classes of shopping centre operations across both Australia and New Zealand.

“Michael has extensive experience in managing shopping centres, as well as in acquisitions and divestments, having completed well over 30 major transactions across office, industrial and retail asset classes,” added Atkins.

“His strong leadership and stakeholder management capabilities will ensure his team meets our clients’ needs for innovative and tailored solutions.”

Marshall is joining Knight Frank from AMP Capital where he was the national operations manager, overseeing the day-to-day operations of more than 25 shopping centres.

“I’m very excited to bring bespoke solutions to a marketplace I have worked in for years,” said Marshall.

“Launching this advisory service at Knight Frank is ideal due to the support of a well-respected, established group of internal technical experts, which provides me with the perfect platform for success.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the Knight Frank team and meeting with clients in the new year to discuss our new level of asset management service offering.”

The appointment follows two at the group’s WA Project Management & Building Consultancy (PMBC) team, in Adam Stubbings and Lewis Otton.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Share
Related posts
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASING

Deka lands new tenants at Eagle Street

By
THE Brisbane CBD is seeing a resurgence of activity, as more than 4,000sqm of space is leased in…
Read more
Share
HOTEL, TOURISM & LEISURE

Controversial Hobart site Welcome new owners

By
A LARGE pub group is believed to be the new owners of the controversial Welcome Stranger pub site in…
Read more
Share
RESEARCHRESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

Australia growth falls to 47th position globally

By
HOUSE prices across the globe are still rising at a rate of 8.8% per annum, but have come down from…
Read more
Share

New York Fifth Ave reclaims mantle APJ’s Talking Property with Nick Bullick MALAYSIAN DEVELOPER AIMS HIGH WITH… Perrottet unlocking sites to deliver 70k new dwellings RBA delivers The Nightmare Before Christmas, rates at 10-year high Property sector wages remain strong, defying wider workforce trends Prestige real estate prices tipped to cool ALAND reveals mixed-use project in Gosford