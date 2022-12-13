Marshall joins Knight Frank in new role

KNIGHT Frank has appointed AMP Capital’s Michael Marshall as head of asset management advisory, Australia.

Marshall will join the global property consultancy’s asset management services (AMS) team, in this newly created role, where he will head up the delivering of end-to-end asset management consulting solutions to support clients in developing property strategies for any asset class.

“We have always called ourselves Asset Management Services, but the truth is our focus has tended to be on the core offerings of property management, facilities management, and property accounting services, which we’ve always done exceptionally well,” said Lisa Atkins, national head of asset management services at Knight Frank.

“The addition of Michael’s team creates a structured approach to delivering tailored strategic asset management insight and support for our local and offshore clients.”

Marshall brings almost 20 years of experience working across all classes of shopping centre operations across both Australia and New Zealand.

“Michael has extensive experience in managing shopping centres, as well as in acquisitions and divestments, having completed well over 30 major transactions across office, industrial and retail asset classes,” added Atkins.

“His strong leadership and stakeholder management capabilities will ensure his team meets our clients’ needs for innovative and tailored solutions.”

Marshall is joining Knight Frank from AMP Capital where he was the national operations manager, overseeing the day-to-day operations of more than 25 shopping centres.

“I’m very excited to bring bespoke solutions to a marketplace I have worked in for years,” said Marshall.

“Launching this advisory service at Knight Frank is ideal due to the support of a well-respected, established group of internal technical experts, which provides me with the perfect platform for success.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the Knight Frank team and meeting with clients in the new year to discuss our new level of asset management service offering.”

The appointment follows two at the group’s WA Project Management & Building Consultancy (PMBC) team, in Adam Stubbings and Lewis Otton.