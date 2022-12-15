InterGrain precommit to Horsham facility

CEREAL breeding company InterGrain – majority owned by the Western Australian government – has signed a 20-year plus options pre-lease over a 9,852 sqm industrial facility in western Victoria’s Wimmera region.

The Horsham site has been held by Pellicano for nearly 20 years, with the company waiting for the occupiers to suit council’s economic development plan. The first deal was with BlueScope Steel in 2007, 1.44 hectares of land remains unoccupied at the site, which Pellicano will continue to hold as it targets another long-term high-tech industrial occupier.

InterGrain is an Australian plant breeding company that offers wheat, barley and oat varieties for grain growers. Its new facility at Lot 4, 142-150 Stawell Road will become a research and development facility for plant breeding programmes across its eastern seaboard operations, and includes a large preparation area, oven, cool room and machinery areas for specialised equipment.

The Horsham facility will provide a springboard for future growth across Australia’s eastern seaboard, said CEO Tresslyn Walmsley. InterGrain started operations in Horsham in 2010.

“Our plant breeding programs are going from strength to strength, and we have expanded our footprint on the east coast,” she said.

“This growth has necessitated an upgrade to a new custom-built facility to increase processing capacity and efficiency.

“Our Horsham facility is a key hub for the company – for processing and storing grain – and the new build will significantly drive operational efficiency by increasing storage facilities, improving pest control, and introducing temperature control and dust extraction to enhance the working environment for our team.”

InterGrain’s shareholders are the WA state government, which owns 58%, and GRDC, which holds 42%, and it employs over 65 staff across facilities in Perth and Horsham.

“Our team worked hand-in-glove with InterGrain to workshop the design of its specialised facility, particularly the large R&D laboratory, ensuring it will work for the company operationally,” said Pellicano’s managing director, Renato Pellicano.

Pellicano’s industrial holdings, which represent circa 55% of its portfolio, now stands at approximately 650,000 sqm. The newest facility follows its regional Victoria activities that include The Goods Shed Events Hall in Ballarat, Geelong’s build-to-rent Pivot House and Quest Geelong Central, and Yarrawonga’s Kaiela Business Park, which is home to Bunnings Warehouse, Tradelink and Toyota.