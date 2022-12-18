Subscribe now

My account

GENERAL NEWS

Aoyuan takes on new name

By
Share

PROPERTY group Aoyuan Australia is rebranding to Novm for its Australian operations after the partial sale of its Australian business in August this year. 

The new name, which is a play on the latin word for new, is part of a larger re-structuring of the business including operations and administration for the Australian business and all projects in Aoyuan International’s current portfolio in the country. 

In 2023, Novm will focus on diversification into other property sectors, having previously focused on multi-unit residential developments under its former branding.

“One key plan moving forward under Novm is to diversify the business. Previously our focus has been on residential apartment developments, however moving forward we plan to work in other asset classes such as retirement villages, retail and commercial projects with a number of strategic opportunities currently in the works,” said Adrian Liaw, CEO and executive director.

Novm will carry on business as usual for current buyers and partners, with all existing projects including Adela Burwood, Altessa Gordon, The Lennox Parramatta, Woolooware Bay Stage 4 and Ashbourne Moss Vale to be completed in line with previous project schedules.

“We’re excited to be rebranding and entering into a new phase of growth. Novm represents the beginning of a new era, and we’re looking forward to seeing what the future holds,” concluded Liaw.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Share
Related posts
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASING

Aoyuan spends 55m on Sydney sites

By
CHINESE developer Aoyuan Property Group has acquired two residential projects in Gordon and…
Read more
Share
RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

Chinese developer sells Hyde Park penthouse for 9.72m

By
GUANGZHOU-based Aoyuan Property Group has sold the most expensive penthouse at its ONE30 Hyde Park…
Read more
Share
GENERAL NEWS

China Aoyuan launches into Sydney with 121m buy

By
HONG Kong-listed China Aoyuan Property Group has launched into Australian by teaming up with local…
Read more
Share

NSW bans rental bidding Fashion designer Nicky Zimmermann splashes $60m for waterfront mansion 2023 will see multi-speed market emerge New York Fifth Ave reclaims mantle APJ’s Talking Property with Nick Bullick MALAYSIAN DEVELOPER AIMS HIGH WITH… Perrottet unlocking sites to deliver 70k new dwellings RBA delivers The Nightmare Before Christmas, rates at 10-year high