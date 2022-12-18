Aoyuan takes on new name

PROPERTY group Aoyuan Australia is rebranding to Novm for its Australian operations after the partial sale of its Australian business in August this year.

The new name, which is a play on the latin word for new, is part of a larger re-structuring of the business including operations and administration for the Australian business and all projects in Aoyuan International’s current portfolio in the country.

In 2023, Novm will focus on diversification into other property sectors, having previously focused on multi-unit residential developments under its former branding.

“One key plan moving forward under Novm is to diversify the business. Previously our focus has been on residential apartment developments, however moving forward we plan to work in other asset classes such as retirement villages, retail and commercial projects with a number of strategic opportunities currently in the works,” said Adrian Liaw, CEO and executive director.

Novm will carry on business as usual for current buyers and partners, with all existing projects including Adela Burwood, Altessa Gordon, The Lennox Parramatta, Woolooware Bay Stage 4 and Ashbourne Moss Vale to be completed in line with previous project schedules.

“We’re excited to be rebranding and entering into a new phase of growth. Novm represents the beginning of a new era, and we’re looking forward to seeing what the future holds,” concluded Liaw.