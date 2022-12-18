Brisbane iconic watering hole change hands

BRISBANE’S iconic Normanby Hotel has changed hands, as Ingham-Myers Hotels purchases the site from Queensland publican Jaz Mooney of Middle Head Ventures for $15 million.

The 1890-built multi-level heritage listed pub comprises 35 gaming machine authorities, several bars, restaurants, a beer garden and function areas all on a 4,162sqm site in Red Hill, in Brisbane’s inner north.

Paul Fraser from CBRE managed the sale of the pub via an expressions of interest campaign, which drew in high levels of interest.

“The opportunity to acquire an iconic, inner-Brisbane hotel with strong value-add and future redevelopment potential is scarce, and the interest and enquiry we had throughout the campaign process was evidence of this,” said Fraser.

“With the substantial $2.1 billion Brisbane Live development including an 18,000-seat stadium above the new Roma Street Cross River Rail Station, the area is set for a period of prolonged infrastructure, stimulation and economic growth.”

The locally based Ingham-Myers Hotels plans to reposition the pub, once again establishing the Normanby as a market-leading venue.

“I am happy to see the Normanby Hotel be retained by safe hands and I look forward to seeing what the new owners do with this iconic Brisbane pub,” said Mooney.

Fraser noted that South East Queensland is currently seeing a gaming boom regarding revenue generation and the value of gaming machine authorities.

“This has underpinned the tightly held nature of inner-city assets with gaming pubs becoming even more coveted as strategic investments,” added Fraser.

The most recent gaming authority tender, where taxation was reduced from 33% to 15%, saw authorities sell for a record average price of $374,471 per authority in Queensland’s South East region. While liquidation in the market increased, with 39 authorities trading, a level not seen since 2019.

“With the value of gaming showing continual growth, Brisbane’s elevated infrastructure pipeline, and the 2032 Brisbane Olympics on the horizon, the trading outlook for pubs is strong and we expect investor sentiment for these assets to remain robust through 2023,” concluded Fraser.

The heightened activity in the pub sector is expected to continue into 2023, though increased legislative pressure on gaming could impact yields and sale prices.