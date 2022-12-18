Rossander grazing portfolio change hands

THE sale of the Rossander portfolio of grazing land properties in south west Victoria is being finalised for between $35 million and $40 million.

The 955.15-hectare portfolio of 12 parcels, on the fringe of Warrnambool, was being offered on behalf of the estate of Rossander Properties Pty Ltd through CBRE Agribusiness as a whole or up to 10 separate properties.

Neighbouring farmers, and local and statewide home makers and investors all showed interest, according to agents Shane McIntyre, Matt Childs and David Goodfellow.

Many of the properties have elevated buildings sites looking over Warrnambool city.

Among the portfolio are the 299.5-hectare Staywood Park property – the largest piece of the portfolio – which boasts a two-story five-bedroom homestead, a 52-hectare parcel with a proposed 35-lot rural living development, the 300-cow Dundonald dairy farm, and Tullynagee, a 68 hectare holding with a four-bedroom Victorian/Edwardian-style homestead.

Smaller blocks included the old historic Fala Park house on 20 hectares and a six-hectare block that could be used to build a new home.

In all, the property offered land banking and subdivision opportunities, existing mixed-farming enterprises, including dairy cattle and beef cattle operations, alternative primary production land use development options, including wool production, horticulture and viticulture, and potential access to significant underground water supply via the Dilwyn Aquifer.

Former Rossander principal, the late Andrew Anderson, ran the Rossander Angus stud farm from the properties and was a prominent community and educational philanthropist.