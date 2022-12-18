Capricorn backs Brisbane office market

BOUTIQUE firm Capricorn Asset Management has submitted a development application for a slender 44-storey office tower at the northern gateway of Brisbane’s CBD.

Designed by Bureau Proberts, the tower will accommodate 15,090 sqm of commercial gross floor area across 39 storeys from levels four to 41. A five storey podium, including a mezzanine, will include retail and dining, as well as a 321 sqm gym.

The tower will have a width of just 11.5 metres.

There would be 72 car parking spaces and 145 bike parking spaces.

Urbis is handling landscape designs and is the town planner.

Capricorn has put forward the plans at a time in which Brisbane’s office vacancy rate sits at 14%, coming down through the six months to July, according to the Property Council, while occupancy is sitting at 64%.