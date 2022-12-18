Healthscope and La Trobe team up for hospital project

NATIONAL private hospital operator Healthscope is set to redevelop Bundoora’s La Trobe Private Hospital in Melbourne’s north.

The contract between Healthscope and La Trobe University will improve the university’s research capability and provide students with better access to clinical education placements.

The hospital will be transformed into a 34-bed facility with four operating theatres and a four-bed High Dependency Unit, including a range of clinical specialties such as orthopaedics, general surgery, plastic surgery and ENT.

Additionally, the works will deliver new fitouts of a cafe, radiology clinic and consultancy suites.

“These new facilities based at our Bundoora campus will enhance that research – and provide more opportunities for our allied health and nursing students to gain essential knowledge of industry practice before they enter the workforce,” said John Dewar, vice-chancellor at La Trobe.

The new facilities will see the University enabled to provide more clinical education placements for students in disciplines including nursing, social work, physiotherapy, speech pathology, occupational therapy and health information management.

“Both organisations are firmly focussed on improving patient experience, patient outcomes and healthcare quality and safety. Our longstanding partnership with La Trobe University has both contributed to the pool of medical research and knowledge, and supported students with vital training and in-hospital experience,” said Greg Horan, CEO at Healthscope.

“At Healthscope, we are committed to investing in leading edge hospital facilities and clinical services, which let our dedicated, skilled and passionate nurses, doctors and clinicians provide outstanding patient care and treatment.”

The hospital will be a major part of the University’s planned Health and Wellbeing Hub, as part of the University City of the Future, which aims to provide better healthcare for the growing population in Melbourne’s north.

“The works at La Trobe Private, coupled with the redevelopment of our nearby Northpark Private Hospital, is further evidence of that commitment, and will deliver a substantial lift in health services and patient access to care in Melbourne’s rapidly growing northern corridor,” concluded Horan.