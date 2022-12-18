Higher cap and discount rates hit property valuations

DEXUS (ASX:DXS) is expecting independent valuations to show a decrease of around $322 million for the six months ending 31 December 2022.

The program saw 177 of Dexus’ 183 assets externally valued, including 34 office properties and 143 industrial properties, resulting in a 1.9% decrease on prior book values.

“The value of the office portfolio decreased circa 2.3% on prior book values driven by higher capitalisation rates and discount rates, partially offset by market rental growth,” said Darren Steinberg, CEO at Dexus.

“The industrial portfolio decreased circa 0.5% on prior book values, with strong rental growth largely offsetting the impact of higher capitalisation rates and discount rates.”

The total portfolio’s weighted average capitalisation rate was up 16 basis points over the period, ip from 4.64% to 4.80%.

This reflects a circa 14 basis point increase for the office portfolio WACR, growing from 4.75% to 4.89%.

With the industrial portfolio WACR expanded by circa 17 basis points from 4.29% to 4.46% over the period.

“We expect a continued trend of well-located quality assets performing better than secondary assets against an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop,” concluded Steinberg.

The valuation results follow the Dexus Wholesale Property Fund offloading of Beenleigh Marketplace for $85 million and Dexus selling its Homemaker Prospect asset for $78.9 million to investment house AsheMorgan.

Dexus’ valuation declines indicate the property market is adjusting to the rising interest rates and bond rates.

In a recent APJ’s Talking Property podcast, Benjamin Martin-Henry, Head of Real Estate Research, Pacific with Real Capital Analytics (MSCI), predicted a repricing of assets as bond rates and yields narrow.

Martin-Henry highlighted that bond rates and industrial yields spread have narrowed significantly from 300 basis points to 25 bps in the Q3.

Meanwhile the Q4 has been unseasonably quiet. He said Q4 normally makes up between 30-40% of all transaction volumes in any given year, but so far Q4 2022 is on track to be one of the quietest period with just over $2.5 billion worth of commercial transactions reported, in contrast to a bumper Q3 2021 with over $30 billion.