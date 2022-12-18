Most sought after suburbs in 2022 revealed

VICTORIA’S Gisborne has been named Domain’s most sought after suburb for 2022, after hosting the tree-change season of Channel Nine’s The Block this year.

According to new data from Domain, Gisborne beat out even the popular inner city Sydney suburbs in its ranking of the top 10 most viewed suburbs in every state in Australia this year.

For NSW, the most viewed suburb was Birchgrove on the Balmain Peninsula in Sydney’s inner west, followed by Castlecrag on the lower north shore.

Most viewed suburbs in NSW

Annandale, which was the most searched NSW suburb in 2021, took the number three spot this year, followed by Lilyfield in the inner west, with Point Piper rounding out the top five.

After Gisborne, Albert Park in Victoria’s inner south was the most viewed in the state, followed by the nearby Middle Park, the seaside town of Flinders on the Mornington Peninsula and East Melbourne in the fifth position.

Most viewed suburbs in Vic

“As the property market has slowed since last year, interest rates have risen and uncertainty in the market has meant the buyer pool is a lot smaller than it was,” said Nicola Powell, chief of research and economics at Domain.

“However, we’re certainly a country of dreamers who love searching for the most appealing and interesting suburbs near us whether that’s a tree or sea change in Queensland or vibrant inner-city living in Sydney.”

In Queensland, almost every suburb was located outside of Brisbane, largely on the Gold Coast or Sunshine Coast hinterland, with Tallebudgera taking the number one spot.

Most viewed suburbs in Qld

The Sunshine Coast’s Reesville ranked second, followed by Noosa’s Tinbeerwah, the coastal Gold Coast suburb of Currumbin and Deepwater in the Gladstone Region.

In South Australia, Stirling and Belair in the Adelaide Hills took the number one and two spots, followed by the beach-side suburb of Glenelg South, Onkaparinga’s Willunga and back to Adelaide Hills with Bridgewater.

Most viewed suburbs in SA

Finally in Western Australia, Gidgegannup, a township about 40 kilometres north-west of Perth took the number one spot.

Darlington followed, with Morangup in the number three spot, Gooseberry Hill around 25km out from the Perth city Centre and the outer suburb of Bunbury, Leschenault.

“Next year, we predict that entry-priced houses and units will hold firmer, particularly in the more expensive capital cities so there may be some that will make their dreams a reality in these suburbs in 2023,” concluded Powell.

Most viewed suburbs in WA