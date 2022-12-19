Lechte finishes The Marker

THE construction phase is now complete at Lechte Corporation’s $87 million residential precinct in West Melbourne, The Marker.

The Marker, at 512-544 Spencer Street, around 2km out from the CBD, comprises 195 apartments across two eight-level residential buildings, Roden and Spencer & Stanley, in a 31,260sqm mixed-use community.

Designed by Plus Architecture, the buildings offer two separate entries side-by-side and include shared amenities and retail offerings on the ground plane, with greenery utilised to unite the two structures.

Roden includes 50 bespoke residences with open plan spacious layouts targeting downsizers, while the adjacent Spencer & Stanley includes a mis of 145 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments designed for young families and working professionals.

While ground floor commercial offerings will include a full-line ALDI supermarket and a range of speciality cafés and retailers.

“Our design for The Marker seeks to provide not only a home for its residents but to become a thriving village-like destination that deeply connects and respects the heritage and future direction of West Melbourne. Our granular design is both aspirational and familiar; a place to call home, experience the city and build community,” said Ian Briggs, director at Plus Architecture.

Lecte and Plus Architecture had a relationship exceeding two decades prior to The Market, which was conceived from a joint vision of bringing “quality, liveability and scale” to West Melbourne.

The City of Melbourne’s 2018 West Melbourne Structure Plan earmarked the suburb for transformation from its industrial history into a community alive with green space, walking and cycling routes, residential offerings and service-based businesses.

The suburb’s population has more than doubled since 2011 and according to data from Real Estate Australia, now boasts a walk score of 96 and a ride score of 100.

Development interest has continued to grow in the suburb since the gazettal of the Structure Plan, including the $230 million development of the West Melbourne Waterfront Precinct.

Nearby, developer Jinding recently snapped up the 78-86 Dudley Street, West Melbourne site of iconic kitsch dinner theatre Witches in Britches for $7.88 million on a 3.36% yield, with plans for a future mixed-use residential development.

“The Marker is poised to be the face of a new, revitalised West Melbourne and will drive a more socially diverse and culturally inclusive neighbourhood that extends the limits of the CBD,” said Christopher Paul, director at Lechte Corporation.

“With a key focus on sustainability and community, the site will act as a landmark for a hub of social activity and fervour underpinned by a strong sense of place.”

Amenities will include a private club and library lounge, with lockable storage cages and individual bicycle bays available for residents, as well as a biophilic-design, bespoke enclosed courtyard with native rainforest plants.

While Spencer & Stanley is now sold out, a limited amount of one- and two-bedroom apartments remain at Roden, with prices starting at $499,000.