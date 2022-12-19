Subscribe now

My account

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS & FUNDS

Elanor leasing initiatives paying off

By
Share

THE Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF) has provided strong distribution guidance for the second quarter, after a period of positive leasing results.

ECF has provided a Q2FY23 distribution forecast of 2.35 cents per security for the period from 1 October 2022 to 31 December 2022.

In addition to a FY23 FFO guidance forecast of 11.0 cents per security reaffirmed and a FY23 distribution guidance of 9.4 cents per security reaffirmed. 

Over the quarter, ECF has leased more than 900sqm at its Limestone Centre asset in Ipswich to the Queensland government and allied health tenants.

Throughout the period, the fund also achieved ESG targets, including receiving a 5.5 NABERS rating for 50 Cavill Avenue and completing the installation of solar energy capability at Work Zone West and renewed WIRED accreditation at 19 Harris Street.

The fund’s key strategic objective going forward is to provide “strong risk-adjusted returns by investing in commercial offices properties that have clearly differentiated and sustainable competitive advantages.”

ECF also has strategic leasing and key asset management initiatives underway, including sustainability upgrades and strategic lease renewals.

Just last week the ASX-listed Elanor Investor Group purchased the Yarra Valley’s historic Chateau Yering for just over $30 million.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Share
Related posts
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASINGREAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS & FUNDS

Higher cap and discount rates hit property valuations

By
DEXUS (ASX:DXS) is expecting independent valuations to show a decrease of around $322 million for…
Read more
Share
AND FINALLYREAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS & FUNDS

GPT takes over retail trust

By
GPT has commenced management of the $2.6 billion AMP Capital Retail Trust (ACRT) direct real estate…
Read more
Share
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS & FUNDS

Charter Hall funds under management grows to $71bn

By
CHARTER Hall Group (ASX:CHC) six monthly valuation process has resulted in a net valuation uplift of…
Read more
Share

BEST OF THE BEST, AUSTRALIA’S MOST RESILIENT MARKETS NSW bans rental bidding Fashion designer Nicky Zimmermann splashes $60m for waterfront mansion 2023 will see multi-speed market emerge New York Fifth Ave reclaims mantle APJ’s Talking Property with Nick Bullick MALAYSIAN DEVELOPER AIMS HIGH WITH… Perrottet unlocking sites to deliver 70k new dwellings