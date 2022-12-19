New life for Braddon site

THE corner of Elouera Street and Northbourne Avenue in Canberra is set to be revitalised by its new owner, Rowan Liebke of Liebke & Co.

Spanning 2,090sqm, the prominent land holding on one of the capital’s most recognisable corners was recently sold in a campaign led by Matthew Winter, director of capital markets at Colliers.

“This is a well renowned site that has triple street frontage; borders the CBD; is surrounded by some of the city’s most popular restaurants, bars and cafe; and has the light rail service on its doorstep,” said Winter.

The Elouera Street Flats site was one of the few remaining development opportunities within the Braddon precinct, with future works to bring a new level of amenity to the popular mixed-use area.

“It is great to see the new owners looking to capitalise on this potential and bring new life to such a well-known location,” added Winter.

The site comprised 16 separate units, sold in one-line, with the sale representing the result of more than three years of preparations by the site’s various former owners and Colliers.

“We are looking at all of our options for this incredible site. We had the site originally slated for a world class low environmental impact workspace anchored by a global tech giant, however the overwhelming need for boutique residential apartments has seen our team running a dual strategy,” said Liebke.

“The location is second to none, laying the canvas for us to deliver a stunning asset. Canberra has a very stable commercial and residential market, we are extremely confident to continue to make investments in the area.”

Winter also noted that the sale reflects ongoing interest from interstate purchasers looking to buy into value-add opportunities in Canberra.

“This sale in particular has been an excellent barometer for how the national capital is perceived by institutional investors and developers, despite an arguable national slowdown. Our sound market fundamentals, despite the wider macroeconomic environment, provides a continuing level of security and confidence,” concluded Winter.