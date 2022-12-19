Esplanade sells for well below asking price

THE prominent Cohen family has added another Melbourne icon to its property portfolio, emerging as the buyers of the Hotel Esplanade in St Kilda in a $64 million deal.

The Cohen family, founders of vacuum cleaner chain Godfreys, are the owners of 124-year-old The Block Arcade in the CBD, acquired in 2014 for $80 million and on which they have spent millions restoring.

According to the Financial Review, they now also hold popular venue The Espy, on the St Kilda beachfront overlooking Port Phillip Bay.

Sand Hill Road had bought the 1878-built, National Trust-listed venue for $13.2 million in 2017, when the venue had been closed for two years and left to rot, before undertaking a $15 million renovation that restored the five-level building to a 3,200 sqm offering of 12 bars, two restaurants, live music stages that include storied band room The Gershwin Room, function rooms and terrace.

It was listed for sale with expectations of $70 million just a few months after Sand Hill Road sold the leasehold to the Australian Venue Company (AVC) as part of an eight-asset portfolio for around $100 million. AVC has a 20-year lease in place.

Joseph Walton and Jonathon McCormack of Gorman Allard Shelton managed the freehold sale.

The Espy was built by local politician and hotel owned James Orkney as a 60-room luxury hotel. Throughout its history it has taken turns as a jazz and dance venue, disco, and live entertainment mainstay.

It is unknown whether the fabled tunnel running from the hotel, under The Esplanade and through to the beach, was part of the recent renovations. The tunnel built under the road was supposedly used in more conservative times as an easy passage for women guests staying at the hotel who wanted to go to the beach without having to wear their Victorian outfit and change on arrival.

Godfrey Cohen founded Godfreys in 1931 at Melbourne’s Prahran Market, and was joined by business partner John Johnston soon after. Godfrey Cohen died in 2004 and the company was sold for $350 million two years later to private equity companies Pacific Equity Partner and CCMP Capital Asia. It now has about 200 company and franchise stores in Australia and New Zealand.

The Cohen family netted more than $22 million from the sale of four Victorian Godfreys outlets in 2018, including an Ascot Vale site for $7.27 million, and also sold further outlets in Sydney, Toowoomba and Adelaide.