Buyers previously priced out see opportunities in downturn

MORE than half of Australia’s house and unit markets reported a decline in value over 2022, with rising rates, inflation and low consumer sentiment fuelling the downturn.

According to CoreLogic’s Mapping the Market Report, 51.7% of the 4,661 house and unit suburbs analysed nationally saw an annual dip in value across the year.

“The market downswing doesn’t discriminate, with only a small proportion of suburban areas riding a wave of positive growth among the sea of declining values,” said Kaytlin Ezzy, economist at CoreLogic.

“This has resulted in a reduction in the number of million-dollar suburbs, particularly in our most expensive housing market, Sydney, with the most resilient suburbs found in more affordable areas and within the unit sector.”

The report revealed that the proportion of national house and unit markets recording a quarterly decline in values was up to 80.7% in December, compared to 76.9% in September.

This is a dramatic shift from 2021 markets, where less than 10% of house and unit markets recorded a decline over the December quarter.

“The downswing has meant buyers who were previously priced out of some markets might start to see opportunities appearing, particularly in cities where larger downturns have been recorded such as Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Hobart and Canberra. However, it’s likely much of the benefits of falling values have been offset, with rising interest rates pushing serviceability buffers and mortgage repayments higher,” added Ezzy.

In Sydney, just seven of the 547 house suburbs analysed, or 1.3%, saw an increase in values over 2022, with the number of million-dollar house suburbs dropping from 439 in March to 345 in December.

Unit values in the city declined by 9.2% over the year, with Sydney’s median unit value dropping to $772,807, with 93.2% seeing a quarterly fall and 95.2% an annual fall.

Just six, or 1.6% of the analysed Melbourne house suburbs saw a rise over the quarter, with just eight, or 2.2% seeing a rise annually.

While Melbourne’s unit values have dropped 5.0% from a peak in April, with unit values falling 1.6% over the quarter and 4.8% over the year.

In Brisbane, 94.4% of the 320 house suburbs recorded a quarterly decline, with the number of suburbs recording an annual decline increased from two in September to 160 in December.

Brisbane’s unit market saw values fall 1.8% over the December quarter, with 97.7% of Brisbane’s unit suburbs currently having a median value below $750,000.

Adelaide’s house market saw a quarterly decline of 1.4% in December, compared to a decline of 0.3% in September.

While Adelaide’s unit market was more resilient, with just 21 of the 85 unit markets seeing a decline in values over the year.

Perth was the only capital to record an increase in house values across the quarter, with a 0.1% uptick and a 3.9% increase for the year.

Perth also remains the most affordable capital city for detached homes, with a median house value of $586,721.

Perth’s unit values did decrease over the December quarter, falling by 1.2%, taking its median value to $406,621.

In Hobart’s house markets, values fell by 5.0% over the quarter, bring the median house value to $725,736.

While Hobart’s unit values were down 4.4% over the December quarter and -7.9% over the year, with all 10 markets seeing a quarterly decline in value.

In Darwin, suburbs recording a decline in house values increased from 35.1% in September to 84.2% in December.

Darwin’s unit market is the most affordable of the capitals at a $382,695 median, after a 0.2% rise across the quarter.

Finally in Canberra, all 83 analysed suburbs recorded a decline in house values over the quarter, for a annual decline of 86.7% in December, compared to 27.1 September.

Canberra’s unit values fell below $600,000 to $599,937, after a 2.0% drop over the December.