Sentinel snaps up Gold Coast site for major build-to-rent

SENTINEL has acquired a 1.4-hectare site on the Gold Coast, earmarked for a 300-apartment Build-to-Rent development.

Located at Lots 5-8 Stadium Drive in Robina, Sentinel Fund Manager Australia, the Australian arm of the US development and real estate investment firm, is set to deliver and manage around 300 rental apartments at the site.

The site sits within Robina’s Stadium Village precinct and is within close proximity to key amenities and infrastructure such as Robina Town Centre, Robina Train Station, Cbus Super Stadium, Robina Hospital, and the Robina Health Precinct.

It will also benefit from its proximity to the planned Robina City Parklands, the first stage of the Gold Coast City Council’s proposed Greenheart Parklands.

While the location also provides easy links to the M1 Pacific Motorway, Bond University’s expanding Health and Sport campus, a new TAFE campus, and numerous golf courses.

The development will target carbon neutral certification and a 5-Star Green Star rating from the Green Building Council of Australia, in line with Sentinel’s existing Australian projects.

“We’re committed to delivering sustainable and high-quality living environments that provide renters with a refined rental experience and offer Queenslanders greater housing choices,” said Keith Lucas, managing director of Sentinel, Australia.

“This is especially important as rental vacancy rates in Queensland continue to tighten and areas like Robina expect to see a significant boom in population and jobs growth over the next decade.”

The purchase marks the first Queensland development site purchased by the group and follows the completion and successful leasing of its first BTR community in the country at Subiaco in Western Australia.

Sentinel also has another BTR project underway in West Melbourne, Victoria, with the 172-apartment development due for completion this year.

Robina has also been the confirmed as the location for the Gold Coast Olympic and Paralympic Village for the 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games and is among the Gold Coast’s fastest-growing suburbs.

CBRE Cold Coast and Colliers brokered the transaction of Lots 5-8 Stadium Drive, Robina for Sentinel.