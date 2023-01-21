Stockland switches on all-electric community

CONSTRUCTION has kicked off on Western Australia’s first all-electric community, which will deliver 370 homes in Perth’s outer south east.

The Piara Waters community, named Wildflower, is being developed by property heavyweight Stockland and will encourage the use of induction cooktops, feature provisions for electric vehicle charging points in each homeowner’s garage, and cool roof options designed to reflect more sunlight and absorb less heat than a standard roof.

The homes have the potential to reduce energy costs for residents, while also lessening emissions through improved energy efficiency.

“The homes at Wildflower are a significant step as we continue to explore ways to boost our communities’ and residents’ own paths to decarbonisation,” Stockland general manager – WA Communities, Col Dutton said.

Stockland has committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2028.

“Communities like Wildflower set the standard for future homes in Western Australia. As a leading creator of communities, Stockland can appeal to home buyers looking to make a more sustainable choice,” said Dutton.

“Plus, households can save money through lower energy costs, especially when coupled with solar panels, insulation, and smarter air conditioning.

WA Minister for the Environment and Climate Action, Reece Whitby said it is important for Australian businesses to take the lead when it comes to developing more energy efficient homes.

“A home is the biggest purchase most of us will ever make, and it’s important for owners to know that it’s energy efficient. It helps their hip pocket and the environment.”

Member for Jandakot, Yaz Mubarakai noted that Piara Waters is also home to the Project Symphony virtual power plant that will tap into solar panels, in-home batteries and electric vehicles across 500 homes and businesses, aggregate the electricity and dispatch excess supply to the network in the same way as a traditional power plant.