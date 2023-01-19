Supply chain contraints holding back projects

AUSTRALIA’S construction pipeline continues to pile up, despite total dwelling commencements again falling over the quarter.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) the September quarter of 2022 saw total dwelling commencements fall by 5.2% to 45,489 dwellings, a yearly decline of 21.2%.

New private sector house commencements were down 4.9% over the same period to 28,895 dwellings, while new private sector non-house residential commencements were down 5.2% to 15,618 dwellings.

“For over two years, Australia’s home builders had been commencing more new projects than they had been completing,” said Tom Devitt, senior economist at HIA.

“Supply constraints were holding back completion of these projects. Materials constraints have plagued builders over the last two years, but the shortage of skilled trades is the number one constraint on Australian builders.”

However, the quarter still saw the total value of building work done rise 1.5% to $30.6 billion, though this is a 1.7% decline from the same quarter in the previous year.

The value of new residential buildings was at $15.4 billion, up 2.1% for the quarter though down 4.8% annually.

While the quarter daw the value of residential alterations and additions decline by 5.5% to $2.6 billion, which is an annual decline of 11.7%.

The value of non-residential building rose both by 2.3% over the quarter and 4.9% annual to $12.57 billion.

Devitt noted that there are currently more than 104,000 houses still under construction across Australia, nearly double the pipeline of mid-2020.

“The volume of houses under construction is expected to keep Australia’s home builders busy this year, despite the slowdown in the number of homes expected to commence construction,” added Devitt.

“In addition to this, the volume of multi-unit dwellings under construction continues to grow as commencements exceeded completions over the 18 months to September 2022.”

Devitt noted that this multi-unit dwelling market will continue to be supported by overseas migrants, students and tourists, as well as by the tight rental market.

“With interest rates increasing rapidly, affordability constraints will push home buyers back towards more affordable, higher density living. This large volume of work under construction at the end of 2022 will ensure elevated demand for skilled trades across the economy,” concluded Devitt.