UTAS plants seed for Forestry building

THE University of Tasmania has commenced works on Hobart’s iconic Forestry building, which is set to be restored and transformed into an inner-city learning, research and collaboration hub.

Over the next two years, the building, which has sat vacant for years, will become home to the University of Tasmania’s College of Business and Economics and Law School and administrative offices, eventually housing 300 staff and supporting the studies of 3,000 students.

“We are proud to be making this significant investment in educational facilities for students and staff, and in the capital city we all share, through the restoration of an important piece of Hobart’s architecture,” said Rufus Black, vice-chancellor at the university.

The $131 million project will deliver improved, contemporary and more accessible facilities to both students and staff, while also providing the wider community with additional green space in the heart of Hobart.

“As central business districts around the world adapt to the changes wrought by the global pandemic, our hope is that the University of Tasmania can play a positive role in supporting a vibrant, thriving future for Hobart by creating high quality civic spaces that are hubs for students, staff and the community and bring life into the city,” added Black.

The Woods Bagot-designed project will target new sustainability standards of architecture, using more than 40% less embodied carbon than comparable buildings, taking a “comprehensively circular” approach to the materials used in the building.

Hansen Yuncken has been appointed to deliver the project, having recently completed the Hedberg, while currently restoring and renovating the historic Philip Smith Centre on the Domain, the University’s original home.

“We are thrilled to be involved in the delivery of this iconic project, continuing our longstanding relationship with the University of Tasmania. With a strong focus on sustainability, we look forward to bringing to life this truly world-class design,” said Alex Gorton, project manager at Hansen Yuncken.

180 trades people will be working on the site on any one day during the peak of the works, with up to 20% being locally employed apprentices.

The development application was approved by the City of Hobart last year, with works expected to take two years to complete and staff and students to be utilising the building by 2025.