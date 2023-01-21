Australian Institute of Architects hires new CEO

THE Australian Institute of Architects has announced its new CEO in Dr Cameron Bruhn.

Currently dean and head of school at The University of Queensland’s School of Architecture, Bruhn will step into the top role, succeeding interim CEO Barry Whitmore, from 11 April 2023.

Bruhn holds a Bachelor of Architecture from The University of Queensland and a practice-based PhD from RMIT University and was previously the editorial director of Architecture Media, Australia’s leading cross-platform publisher and events organiser for the built environment community, from 2009 to 2018.

“During what was a rigorous recruitment that produced a number of high-quality candidates, Cameron impressed us with his grasp of our organisation, of the key issues that our profession faces, and with his sense of energy and optimism that he will bring to the role,” said Peter Hobbs, board chair and national council director.

“Cameron’s experience in the industry, in his role as editorial director of Architecture Australia and as Dean of Architecture at UQ – in addition to his absolute love of the profession – makes him the ideal leader to move the Institute forward.”

Bruhn said the appointment came at a critical moment for the peak body, which represents over 13,000 professionals across the built environment.

“My vision is for a lively and sustainable peak body, positioning it as a critical infrastructure that anticipates and nurtures the needs of the membership and addresses the complex demands of a career in the profession,” added Bruhn.

“In parallel, I will use my ability to advocate and connect with the diverse industry and government stakeholders who shape the built environment to give clarion voice to the value and impact of the profession and its contribution to the lives of people, places and communities.”

Early last year, the Australian Institute of Architects teamed up with Housing All Australians (HAA), in an effort to address the country’s worsening social and affordable housing crisis.

“As an educator, we expect he will engage with SONA and EmAGN and harness the energy of this important cohort, as an excellent communicator, he will become an effective advocate to various stakeholders including government, industry partners and the private sector,” concluded Hobbs.

“Cameron will be an excellent voice for the issues most important to the Institute – inclusivity, sustainability, and the public recognition of the significant role Architects play in shaping our community.”