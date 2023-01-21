Newmark strengthens valuation business

NEWMARK has appointed Chris Carver as executive managing director and head of Asia-Pacific (APAC) for the company’s Valuation & Advisory (V&A) practice.

In his new position Carver will head up the expansion of Newmark V&A’s footprint across the APAC region, while managing and leading valuation services.

“We are delighted to welcome Chris as APAC Regional Leader as we continue to expand our practice globally,” said John Busi, president at Newmark V&A, who Carver will report to.

“Chris’ regional market knowledge and proven success in establishing and growing businesses will facilitate Newmark V&A’s access to some of the world’s most dynamic real estate markets. Our professionals and APAC clients will benefit from Chris’ leadership and expansive network.”

Based in Singapore, Carver will utilise his more than two decades of experiencing in real estate valuation, having managed teams across both Asia and Australia.

Carver has advised institutions and financiers on major transactions and portfolios and has direct market experience in 16 APAC countries.

Prior to joining Newmark, Carver worked in senior roles at Cushman & Wakefield and Jones Lang LaSalle, in offices across Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore and Sydney.

“The growth outlook for APAC real estate markets remains strong, resulting from ongoing economic expansion, global capital allocations and the continued institutionalization of real estate asset classes in the region,” said Carver.

“Newmark V&A’s industry-renowned professionals and global platform will position the APAC regional practice for future successes and advancement. I look forward to applying my experience across key markets in APAC and replicating Newmark V&A’s success in the Americas.”