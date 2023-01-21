ResolveXO expands to NZ

AUSSIE group ResolveXO has signalled its commitment to the New Zealand market with opening of a new office in Auckland.

The announcement follows the corporate property strategists opening of commercial and industrial offices in Brisbane and Sydney over the last 12 months, with the new Auckland office to be led by Anna Rusk, principal at ResolveXO.

“There is an increasing demand in New Zealand for strategic corporate property advice and we believe it is important to have a permanent presence in that market,” said Stuart Allison, founder and CEO at ResolveXO.

“While the market is different to that of Australia, the need for independent, conflict-free tenant advisory services is much the same and we are looking forward to introducing those services to New Zealand.”

The office will be based in Auckland but the New Zealand team will work with clients across the country, as well as for Australian clients with a presence in NZ.

“It’s fantastic to be back in New Zealand and I’m grateful for the opportunity to set up the ResolveXO New Zealand office,” said Rusk.

“It’s even more fantastic to be able to help our New Zealand clients strategically plan, negotiate, secure, and manage their property portfolios at a time when independent, qualified advice has never been more important.”

Rusk has almost two decades of experience in the corporate property industry, having represented both landlords and occupiers throughout Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands.

“In New Zealand, we’re seeing a rush to quality office space, the lowest industrial vacancy rates in recent history, and a continuing growth in demand everywhere. Combined with rising costs and sustainability imperatives, this is making decision-making more complicated and difficult,” added Rusk.

“That’s why our strategic advice is proving so critical in helping our clients make the right decisions about their property portfolios.”

Rusk will also be joined by David Bygrave who will work with clients in the industrial property sector, utilising his experience across the areas of supply chain, procurement, and strategic business operations.