InterContinental Double Bay back on the market in just 18 months

SYDNEY’S iconic InterContinental Double Bay hotel – frequented by Princess Diana, David Bowie and Sir Elton John – has been offered to the market with hopes of more than $230 million being spruced up by Fridcorp and Piety Group.

The joint venture owners bought the hotel just over 18 months ago for $178 million from Chinese partners Zobon Real Estate Group and Shanghai United. Upgrades over the past 12 months have included transformation of the bar and restaurant under the expertise of esteemed restaurateur Maurice Terzini, of Bondi’s Icebergs Dining Room & Bar fame.

Simply known as The Bar, the new venue was recently named the “Best Hotel Bar in Australia” at the Hotel Management Awards and featured in Sydney’s Top 20 Bars. Meanwhile, the hotel is now ranking among Sydney’s highest hotels in terms of revenue per available Room, and the joint venture believe it is a commercially astute decision to sell their respective stakes and pursue separate projects.

Built in 1991 and originally launched as The Ritz-Carlton, the Bates Smart-designed 140-room property at 33 Cross Street has been managed by IHG Hotels & Resorts for the past eight years and is being offered with the potential for vacant possession.

CBRE and Colliers have been appointed to manage the expressions of interest campaign, and interest is expected to come from a wide range of local and international developers and hotel owners.

Colliers’ Guillaume Volz said the InterContinental Sydney Double Bay benefitted from its major site area of 3,674 sqm in the heart of Double Bay’s sought-after retail and residential precinct.

“In the medium term, and subject to council consent, the property provides the opportunity to be redeveloped into a premium mixed-use project comprising a hotel, residential apartments and retail.”

Justin Brown of CBRE said Double Bay is perpetually undersupplied for luxury residential stock.

“This opportunity is not only Double Bay’s but arguably Australia’s best mixed use opportunity coming in 2023.”

CBRE’s Michael Simpson said interest in the campaign would be underpinned by the continued rebound in international tourism and the rising global popularity of hotel-branded residences.

“Sydney is emerging as a favoured Asia Pacific destination for luxury hotels with branded residences, offering apartments for sale within a hotel-led development.”

Examples include the Crown Residences at One Barangaroo, 1 Hotel in Melbourne and Mondrian Gold Coast Hotel and Private Residences in Burleigh Heads, where residents are afforded access to the same five-star services and amenity as hotel guests.

The most recent data from hotel analysts STR shows average hotel occupancy rates hit above 70% for the first time during COVID in October, while average daily asking rates are above $200. Those figures were been underpinned by domestic travel and hotel operators are hoping for a further rebound in international visitors, particularly as Beijing relaxes COVID restrictions and visitation from mainland China resumes.