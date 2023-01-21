Land prices slow after record growth

WHILE land prices have stabilised across the country, underlying shortages continue as affordability and consumer confidence takes a hit.

According to the HIA-CoreLogic Residential Land Report, which looks at sales activity in 51 housing markets across the country, new residential land prices were down 0.2% across the September quarter of 2022 to $328,954.

HIA senior economist, Tom Devitt, called the stabilisation a “relief” after new residential land prices recorded 26% of growth in under two years.

“On a per square metre basis, prices fell even further as the desire for space and amenity that characterised the pandemic continued to push up the size of residential lots that Australians demand,” said Devitt.

At the same time, sales of new residential land also pulled in record low numbers over the quarter, with just 4,405 lots selling.

“This stabilisation of new residential land prices and falling sales volumes do not reflect an end to underlying shortages of land. Rather, they reflect a combination of worsening affordability and the shock of the RBA’s rate hiking cycle to consumer confidence and borrowing capacity,” added Devitt.

This comes after RBA governor Philip Lowe in November apologised to the thousands of Australians who took out mortgages on the bank’s guidance ahead of months of rate rises.

These stabilising prices over the last two quarters with further increases in lot sizes, led to a 5.4% decrease in the price/sqm of residential land in the September Quarter, to be 7.7% below the last two quarters.

“Declining prices, together with record low sales volumes, are disguising the underlying shortage of land in the short term,” added Devitt.

“Sales volumes started plummeting two years ago when land prices were soaring. This is strongly indicative of a shortage of shovel ready land in the face of strong demand.

The weighted median price of residential land for the capital cities was down 1.9% for the quarter and up 10.7% for year at $342,072.

Over the last two quarters, Greater Sydney has been a major driver for declines in the median price of residential land, having fallen 8.6% in the September quarter and 11.6% in the combined last two quarters.

Greater Sydney’s land prices are still the most expensive however, at $614,500, and still up 7.8% on the same time last year.

Greater Melbourne followed in terms of price, with lot prices rising over the September quarter to a new high of $439,000, up 26.1% on a year earlier.

Greater Hobart’s median price of residential land was up 16.7% over the in the quarter to a new high of $350,000, up 29.6% on the same quarter last year.

Greater Adelaide reached a median price of $319,990 over the quarter, up 6.7% from the June quarter and 45.8% on the same quarter last year.

At $244,000, Greater Perth saw a quarterly increase of 1.5% and 0.4% for the year.

Greater Brisbane saw a quarterly decline of $240,000, though still up 1.3% on the previous year.

The capital city weighted median lot size increased by 3.0% in the September quarter and to 11.2 % annually to 453sqm, its largest size since 2013.

Greater Hobart reported the largest residential lot size of any capital at 670sqm, up 3.9% for the quarter and down 0.7% annually.

While Greater Adelaide saw the largest increase over the quarter at 25.7%, up 53.4% for the year, at 579sqm.

Greater Brisbane was steady over the quarter at 546sqm, for an annual increase of 21.3%.

Greater Melbourne saw a quarterly increase of 5.0% at 420sqm, for an annual increase also at 5.0%.

On the other end, Greater Sydney saw a 6.1% decline over the quarter to 410sqm, which was still up 1.6% on the previous year.

Finally, Greater Perth had the smallest median residential lot size out of the capital cities at 375sqm, down 0.8% for the quarter and stable over the year.

This leaves Greater Hobart’s growth in land price/sqm at 39.8%, Greater Adelaide’s at 22.8% and Greater Melbourne at 19.3%.

While the remainder saw negative growth, with Greater Brisbane at -30.8%, Greater Sydney at -5.0% and Greater Perth at -1.7%.

“A recovery in demand depends largely on the RBA’s future cash rate decisions. Once demand recovers, the underlying shortage of shovel ready land will further exacerbate the affordability challenges already facing aspiring homeowners and renters,” concluded Devitt. “Lower land prices and more affordable housing must be driven by a greater supply of land, shorter delivery times and fewer regulatory and tax imposts, not by the destruction of confidence.”