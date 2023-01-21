Volatile market drag property returns into negative territory

CORE wholesale property funds recorded a negative total return in the last quarter of 2022, largely due to a poor performance by office funds, as the uncertain economic outlook, rising inflation and higher interest rates took their toll.

According to the MSCI/Mercer Australia Core Wholesale Monthly Property Fund Index from MSCI Real Assets, total returns for the overall Index fell by 0.1% in the three-month period.

Office funds were the main protagonists, falling 1.5%, driven by a 2.4% fall in capital growth.

Industrial funds were the standout performer – as they have been throughout the COVID period – with a 1.2% return, closely followed by retail funds at 1.1%.

“Whilst it was a disappointing end to the year, it wouldn’t have come as much of a surprise to investors as Q4 was likely to see valuations revised down given the economic environment,” said Benjamin Martin-Henry, head of Pacific real assets research at MSCI said.

“It’s true that the results indicate that the property market is slowing down, but if looked at in context, unlisted property has performed extremely well. 2022 was a rough year for many other asset classes; unlisted property posting a positive return is testament to the sector’s strength.”

The index recorded a total return of 6.4% for 2022 comprising an income return of 4.4% and capital growth of 2.2%, and overall was well above REITs, which were down 20.4%, bonds (down 16.4%) and equities (up 1.7%).

The index’s 12-month rolling return actually fell from the 11.3% recorded in Q3 of 2022.

“Australia is now following the path trodden by global markets, which saw capital values fall earlier in the year,” Martin-Henry said. For example, the MSCI/AREF UK Quarterly Property Fund Index recorded a total return of negative 4.33% in Q3.

“If property values decline further, it will be the income return that acts as a mitigating effect on overall declining performance.”

It was no surprise that industrial funds were the stand-out performers across the entirety of 2022, posting a total return of 9.9% for the year off the back of solid value increases, culminating in capital growth of 6.1%. That took the industrial sector’s three-year annualised total return to 17.1%, by far and away the strongest performance of all the sectors.

Retail funds performed better than their office counterparts, recording capital growth of 2.1% and an income return of 4.9%, culminating in a total return of 7.0% for the year. Office funds recorded a total return of 4.6%, comprising marginal capital growth of 0.7% and an income return of 3.9%.