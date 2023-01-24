Fortis city fringe double win

FORTIS will go ahead with its planned community-focused precinct in Richmond, after securing approval for two new mixed-use projects in Richmond.

With a combined end value of around $300 million, the projects at 8 Brighton Street and the adjoining 5 Wiltshire Street will establish a new residential, commercial and retail precinct in Melbourne’s city fringe.

The 8 Brighton Street site sits off the intersection of Church and Swan Streets, spans 1,298sqm and was acquired by Fortis for circa $20 million.

The new build on the site will comprise 12-levels of mixed-use space, with ground floor retail and commercial space on two podium levels for 2,500sqm in NLA, in addition to 55 apartments across nine levels, rooftop amenities and basement parking.

5 Wiltshire Street comprises nine individual lots across 1,432sqm and was acquired for circa $33 million.

The development will include 11 levels of commercial space for 11,000sqm NLA with basement parking across three levels, premium EOT facilities and an activated rooftop with barbecues, a bar, wellness areas, workspaces and communal social spaces.

“This is one of the most substantial site acquisitions for the suburb and the Melbourne city-fringe area. With an expected end value of approximately $300 million, we are confident that the project will set a new standard for premium commercial and residential space in the area,” said Charles Mellick, director at Fortis.

Funded by Pallas Capital and designed by SJB, the projects will cover a combined 15 blocks of land to create one major development.

Fortis secured DA approval for another Pallas-funded project last September, in its its $170 million premium residential Woollahra project.

“Our approach with our Richmond projects is similar to our work in Double Bay, where we have considered not just the development of our sites, but also how it could enhance the broader neighbourhood,” said Mellick.

Fortis confirmed its commitment to the city fringe market in 2022 with its $50 million office project at 34 Eastern Road in South Melbourne.

The development will include a pedestrian-priority food and beverage retail area along Wiltshire Street with six leasing opportunities, connecting Brighton Street with Little Lesney Street.

“The project will bring to market exclusive food and beverage amenities for approximately 1500 workers and over 150 residents who will call it home, along with the wider Richmond community,” added Mellick.

“We are grateful to the City of Yarra for the planning approvals and are looking forward to working closely with the community to deliver a superior product.”

Works at both 8 Brighton Street and the adjoining 5 Wiltshire Street are expected to commence later on in 2023.