Flexible office looking to expand in 2023

THE future of the workplace will remain flexible in 2023, as the majority of operators look to expand.

According to The Instant Group’s 2023 Predictions, The Office Redefined: Five Opportunities in Workspace, the number one identified trend for the coming year will be the continued rise in demand for flexible office space.

With nearly three-quarters of flexible office operators globally looking to increase their footprint, largely in city centres, businesses are providing more workspace options to draw workers back in.

This has resulted in rising demand and desk rates, with Singapore recording the biggest increase in demand over the second half of 2022 at 62%.

Likewise, New York City saw an increase in demand of 8% over the second quarter compared to the first, with a 20% increase in 2022.

London and Hong Kong were the only key markets to recorded decreases in 2022 compared to the previous year, though over the past six months demand for flexible space was up 7% and 16% respectively.

The report also found that landlords will increase their portfolio weighting to flexible workspace assets in order to capitalise on potential revenue increases.

Annual revenue in the flexible market could more than triple the rates of traditional leases, though the risk is higher.

Landlords are being drawn into the market by the possibility of securing tenants at earlier growth stages and creating more value for existing occupants in the space.

With 36% of landlords planning to offer their own flexible spaces by 2025 and 17% looking to lease their space to a provider and former a revenue sharing partnership.

While half of all landlords surveyed expect between 16-25% of their portfolios to be flexible space by 2025.

The third trend will see flexible offices report higher weekly utilisation in the near term, with “space-as-a-service” making up 25% of the total office market by 2030.

This will mean a greater availability of space in more locations for clients.

While for companies, the era of long-term lease commitments seems to be over, with interest instead shifting to flexible options such as co-working.

Instant forecasts that co-working supply will increase to encapsulate 5% of the total office market, up from less than 1% today.

With the broader flexible office market, which includes private office space, will grow to 30% of the total office market.

The fourth prediction will see corporations begin to pay a 10-15% premium for flexible workspaces, that will help them reach their ESG targets.

With investments tied to sustainability credentials, operators will be more likely to partner with landlords, suppliers, and wider stakeholders to mitigate their carbon footprint.

Finally, despite flexible workspace rates increase from by 5-10% in 2023, concerns around a global recession will leave these spaces more appealing than traditional office leases.

This comes as research reveals the average company is expected to downsize by around 25% in the first three years of committing to an office this year.

The research also revealed that employers only have visibility of 85% of their office’s true costs. With companies no longer able to afford that 15%.