International students return expect to reach pre-covid peak

PURPOSE-built student accommodation (PBSA) sector is set to take off in 2023 after rebounding in occupancy and rental levels over the last year.

According to a new report from Savills, the sector is poised for outperformance in the coming year as international students have continued to return to Australia on mass since the reopening of borders closed during the peaks of the global pandemic.

After 386,000 international students arrived in Australian in the ten months since mid-December 2021, early indicators suggest 2023 could near levels seen in the peak record year of 2019.

This is backed by strong visa lodgement figures also nearing 2019 levels and the return of higher education regulation requiring international students to spend a significant period of their course in country for qualification to be recognised and completed.

However around 88,550 international student visa holders are still out of the country, with almost half of these Chinese, due to China’s COVID lockdown policy, air route availability and passport processing.

A major factor supporting the growth of the sector is the lack of available alternative housing options for students, due to the lack of housing affordability across the country.

With vacancy levels low, rental rates high and homeownership increasing out of reach, rental increases across student accommodation has followed.

These higher rents will also be enforced by the structural undersupply across the student housing market for at least the next three to four years, with the pipeline relatively limited.

There are currently 79,100 PBSA beds available in Australia, with a further 4,937 added in 2022.

An additional 4,979 beds are expected to become operational in 2023, though this is set to fall to just 1,892 in 2024 by current estimates.

“It’s obvious this delivery downturn is a direct result of investor concerns about demand during the pandemic and the ability for the market to return to pre-pandemic levels, as well as feasibility and planning delays,” said Conal Newland, head of operational capital markets at Savills.

“Those schemes that did progress are concentrated in the country’s two global gateway cities – Sydney and Melbourne – which will see a combined 70% and 100% of all new beds becoming operational in 2023 and 2024 respectively.”

Pipelines are also unlikely to beef up in the near term due to high building and debt finance costs in the current market.

In 2022 as the sector regained momentum, the Property Council of Australia has launching its new Student Accommodation Council, in response to the 31,000 purpose-built student beds delivered over the last five years, with an estimated value of $9.3 billion.

“While there’s been substantial consolidation in the student accommodation market pre-pandemic, we have yet to see liquidity enter the market for single asset sales or portfolio trades in 2022, primarily due to macro uncertainties,” said Paul Savitz, director of operational capital markets at Savills.

Despite both global economic and political uncertainty leading to cautious investing habits, Savills is forecasting a strong appetite for the PBSA, particularly as the first half of 2023 should see the market adjust to new terms.

“Land acquisition for development remains competitive as developers of multi-family, hotel or residential for sale pursue the same opportunities and building cost inflation, particularly material and energy prices, as well as labour shortages continues to add upward pressure,” added Savitz.

“Investors can mitigate these risks is by partnering with experienced developers with consistent track records and a strong handle on their supply chains.”