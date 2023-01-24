Waterfront hotel sells to experienced hotelier

PROMINENT hotelier Glenn Knight has added to his list of impressive hospitality assets after completing the purchase of a glorious waterfront hotel precinct on NSW’s North Coast.

Harrigan’s Irish Tavern and Harrington River Lodge was secured by a consortium of highly respected publicans led by Knight.

HTL Property pubs specialist Xavier Plunkett says there’s plenty of promise about what Knight can do for the community following this deal.

“Undoubtedly, Glenn has owned and operated some of the best hospitality assets on the Mid-North Coast of NSW, and we are excited to see what he can deliver for the Harrington Community,” Plunkett said.

The sale price was confidential and the agents declined to comment.

Although industry sources pointed to the market guidance of $16 million.

The asset offers an allotment covering 18,247sqm with over 200m of river frontage, a large tavern with a public bar, bistro, commercial kitchen, gaming room and waterfront beer garden. The accommodation lodge contains 22 well-appointed 4-star units, a swimming pool, function room with capacity for over 100 guests and an ultra-luxury 3-bedroom owner’s residence.

HTL Property have endured a busy few months on the Mid North Coast, raking in a combined total of over $150 million across sales such as the Port Macquarie Hotel, Tacking Point Tavern, Port Macquarie’s Mercure and Taree’s Manning River Hotel.

Plunkett describes the sales campaign for the Harrington property as very competitive however the official price for the property could not be divulged by the agents.

“The expression of interest campaign was well contested by an amalgam of developers, accommodation specialists and traditional hoteliers. The bidding parties were particularly attracted to the build quality of the assets and the extensive land holdings; as well as the $4,000,000 per annum in diversified and uniformly balanced revenues, derived predominantly from accommodation, beverage, and food sales,” he said.