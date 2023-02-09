Long WALE lifts operating earnings

THE Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) posted a significant dip in statutory profit for the HY23 period ending 31 December 2022.

CLW’s statutory profits dropped to $141 million from the previous corresponding period’s $589.5 million.

CLW operating earnings were at $101.2 million up 3.5% from the previous corresponding period, with operating earning per security at 14.0cps, down 8.6%.

Distributions per security were also at 14.0cps, down 8.1% from the pcp’s 15.24cps.

The period saw a net property income of $160.9 million, up from $137.9 million in the pcp, attributed to like-for-like rental growth of 4.1%.

CLW posted NTA of $6.23, up 1.0% from $6.17 at 30 June 2022.

CLW’s $7.2 billion portfolio comprised 550 properties, as at 31 December 2022, with 99% made up of blue chip tenants.

Occupancy remained at 99.9%, with a dip in WALE from 12.0-years to 11.8-years and a WACR of 4.41%.

“During 1H FY23, CLW has demonstrated the resilience of its portfolio. With 99.9% occupancy, 50% of income derived from CPI linked leases, 74% of drawn debt hedged, 53% of income from NNN leased assets and an 11.8-year WALE, CLW has been well placed to benefit from a higher inflationary environment and manage the impact of higher interest rates,” said Avi Anger, fund manager at CLW.

Across the period, the REIT made $112 million worth of industrial and logistics divestments, which had an average WALE of 3.0-years.

While making $91 million in social infrastructure and $14 million in hospitality investments, with an average WALE of 10.1-years.

CLW’s property valuations resulted in a net valuation uplift of $65 million on prior book values.

“CLW’s portfolio valuation increased as a result of the Metcash lease extension and our inflation-linked leases which drove rental growth and offset cap rate expansion across the portfolio. The quality of our properties and tenants and high proportion of NNN and CPI linked leases has resulted in CLW continuing to deliver for its investors,” added Anger.

CLW has a weighted average debt maturity of 5.0 years with staggered maturities over a nine-year period from FY24 to FY32.

Drawn debt was 74% hedged with a weighted average hedge maturity of 2.6 years.

As at 31 December 2022, CLW has $349 million of cash and undrawn debt. While balance sheet gearing was at 30.2%, within CLW’s target range of 25% to 35% range, while look-through gearing is at 37.3%.

CLW reaffirmed its FY23 operating EPS guidance of 28.0 cents and distribution per security guidance of 28.0 cents.