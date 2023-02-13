Confidence high in business market despite rocky 2022

NATIONWIDE levels of confidence in the business market have dropped, however at 81% they’re still very optimistic despite the dramatic and challenging economic end to 2022.

The Optus Business Real Estate Industry Pulse 2022 report collected results around Australia from a survey asking a variety of questions based on their thoughts on the business world of the present.

Western Australia in particular have shown the most optimism in their response, with 100% confidence in the business market.

Respondents were surveyed on what shape to be the most challenging barriers to achieving key objectives. Time Management was the highest answer with 25% while economic uncertainty (24%) and mental health struggles (24%) polled highly.

After a crazy last few months of 2022 where the RBA raised interest rates on several occasions, there was national uncertainty as to how the business market would respond. This research by Optus shows the market is in a more stable place than what had been projected and discussed.

Another key point that the research presented was the role that technology has played and will continue to play in the future of the business market. For 39% of businesses, technology is imperative to strategic plans. 89% say that technology is essential to daily operations.

Majority of businesses are also looking at customer experience and customer management as a weak point with 84% of businesses identifying it as something that needs to be and can be improved.

Executive chairman at Yellow Brick Road Home Loans, Mark Bouris outlines the importance of technology in the modern business market.

“Connectivity will play an important role in empowering the real estate market to return to a growth mindset following the interest raises last year. Through technology and innovation provided by companies like Optus, agents will be able to provide a seamless customer experience like never before,” Bouris said.