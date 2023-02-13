Pellicano enters short-stay market

DEVELOPER Pellicano is adding a short-stay apartments to its existing residential, industrial and retail line-up.

To be known as “Rambla”, the brand has been designed to be part of the Pellicano Living offering, within its build-to-rent projects.

“One of the big advantages of launching a product like this through Pellicano Living is that we know the demand is there, we know the areas in which these projects sit, and we know our target audience very well – we are confident that Rambla will cater to a range of traveller types, and we feel these type of customers may average a one-month stay with us,” said Nando Pellicano, managing director at Pellicano.

Rambla was established after the developer identified demand for a shorter-stay product with greater flexibility and convenience, specifically targeting corporate travel and remote workers, who will spend some of their time working from the apartment.

“We want the Rambla customer to feel like they’re living in a home away from home with a connection to the local community, still with a high level of comfort and style – but in a more laid-back and accessible way,” added Pellicano.

Rambla guests will have access to existing amenities within Pellicano projects such as communal rooftop spaces, lap pools, gyms, shared facilities, breakout spaces and co-working areas at Perry House, where the first project under the brand will launch.

Perry House also sits within close proximity to the Brisbane Convention Centre, Brisbane Showgrounds, entertainment precinct and Howard Smith Wharves.

Guests will also be able to participate in any regular events Pellicano Living runs for its residents.

Rambla will be tech-focussed, featuring a contactless, digital check-in system to added flexibility for guests and more options for arrival and departure times.

The first project under the brand will be at Perry House in Bowen Hills, Queensland, in late February.