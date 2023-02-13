Sydney vacancies falls to 9-year low

RESIDENTIAL vacancy rates in Sydney over January hit their lowest level since November 2013, dropping 0.3% to 1.5%.

According to the REINSW Vacancy Rate Survey for January 2023, while Sydney’s outer and middle suburbs saw slight bumps to 1.6% and 1.2% over the month, the inner suburbs tightened from 2.5% to 1.7%.

“This 9-year low in Sydney vacancies is proof that the rental crisis is showing no signs of abating,” said Tim McKibbin, CEO at REINSW.

“Demand for rental accommodation across Sydney is at an all-time high. Many REINSW members simply have no available properties on their rent rolls. Others that do are reporting that properties are being snapped up immediately.”

Vacancy rates did see some upward movement across the Hunter region, up 0.3% to 2.4%, though the Illawarra region fell -0.2% to 1.4%.

“REINSW members across New South Wales are telling us that they’ve never experienced a rental market like this,” added McKibbin.

“There are so many tenants who are choosing to remain in their current rental property, even in circumstances where the property no longer suits their needs. Why? Because they see it as a better option than braving the current fight to secure a new rental property.”

Vacancy rates fell to 0.8% for the Albury region, 1.4% for the Central Coast, 1.8% for Coffs Harbour, 0.8% for Mid-North Coast, 1.7% for Murrumbidgee, 1.8% for Northern Rivers and 2.2% for Orana.

While rising to 1.6% for the Central West, 1.1% for New England, 1.2% for Riverina, 3.2% South Coast and 1.7% South East.

This comes as 81% of Australians believe there is a lack of affordable housing in their area, according to a recent Property Council report, with over half of renters saying they rent because they have no other choice.

Sydney is also by far the most expensive land market in the country, with its relatively small 574 sqm average blocks costing $2,466 per sqm.

“The availability of stock in the rental market is at an all-time low, weekly rents are rising and tenants are faced with ever-increasing living costs. None of these things are showing any signs of getting better, in fact, they’re getting worse,” concluded McKibbin.

“All stakeholders agree that increased investment in the sector is the only solution, but the current strategy is to constantly erode the rights of landlords. Something has to change.”