Nyholt joins HTL growing team

EXPERIENCED accommodation brokerage specialist Paul Nyholt has joined HTL Property.

Nyholt, who has decades of experience in the sector having worked at both JLL, and more recently CBRE, will be based within the firm’s Queensland operation.

“We’re justifiably delighted to welcome Paul and his irrefutable pedigree and level of deal conducting experience into the accommodation division of HTL Property,” said HTL Property national director, Andrew Jackson.

“Paul enjoys significant multi-state experience, and as a direct consequence, a stable of valued clients he has formed long-lasting relationships with over many successful deal events.”

HTL Property close major sales in 2022 including Victoria’s Chateau Yering, The Kangaroo Valley’s Wildes Hotel, and the Hunter Valley’s Estate Tuscany.

