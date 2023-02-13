ALTERNATIVE real estate investment managers Qualitas have appointed Fiona Reynolds as chair of its ESG Advisory Group.

The Qualitas ESG Advisory Group has been established in an effort to identity ESG best practice at the firm, through identifying and reporting progress, while also advising the firm in leveraging its influence with borrowers and partners to see positive outcomes.

“It is difficult to think of anyone in Australia whose expertise in sustainable investment is as deep as that of Fiona,” said Andrew Schwartz, managing director and co-founder at Qualitas.

“Having worked as part of some of the most significant international bodies in ESG and responsible investing, Fiona will play an invaluable role in helping us establish our ESG charter and ensuring it is a fundamental pillar of our business. Our focus is on how we can maximise ESG impact in a meaningful way at both the corporate level and via our funds.”

Reynolds is currently chair of the UN Global Compact Network Australia, which aims to mobilise the country’s leading businesses in establishing a more sustainable future.

Between 2012 and 2021, Reynolds was the chief executive of the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a network of investors representing USD$121 trillion in assets under management.

“Commercial real estate is a key lever for achieving better environmental, social and governance outcomes for societies around the world and awareness among investors about the importance of sustainability in this asset class is very strong,” said Reynolds.

“I am delighted to be working with Qualitas at this exciting phase of their ESG growth journey.”