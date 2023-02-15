Perrottet boosts funding for NSW CCU

THE Perrottet government is boosting the Construction Compliance Unit (CCU) by $1.3 million a year, in response to the federal government’s scrapping the Australian Building and Construction Commission (ABCC).

The NSW Liberal and Nationals government says the move is an effort to protect the state’s $116.6 billion infrastructure pipeline and 400,000 construction jobs, with the abolishment of the federal ABCC and building code of conduct.

“The benefits of our record infrastructure pipeline will be felt far and wide and we cannot allow Labor’s sabotage of a successful regulatory framework to put those projects and jobs in jeopardy,” said Matt Kean, treasurer.

The state government will invest $1.3 million each year into for proactive monitoring, reporting and compliance activities.

As well as increasing unannounced site visits on NSW Government-funded infrastructure projects by the CCU and beginning consultation with industry stakeholders to review the NSW Building and Construction Procurement Guidelines.

“Whether it’s promoting compliance when a new tunnel is being dug or at a motorway expansion project, these measures will mitigate against the risk of delay or interruption to the state’s major infrastructure projects,” said Damien Tudehope, minister for employee relations.

The Albanese government announced last July that it would strip the ABCC’s powers back to the bare legal minimum, before passing legislation to formally abolish the statutory authority in December 2022, with abolition coming into effect on 6 February 2023.

A number of the ABCC’s powers were set to go back to the Fair Work Ombudsman and health and safety regulators, with The Fair Work Ombudsman to take on the role of enforcing the Fair Work Act in the building and construction industry.

“Since at least 1982 multiple Royal Commissions and judicial enquiries have recognised that the unique nature of commercial construction means that the industry is especially vulnerable to unethical and illegal behaviour, and as such requires special measures in order to deter illegal behavior,” said Brian Seidler, Executive Director of Master Builders Association NSW.

“Greater oversight and increased funding for the NSW CCU to undertake proactive monitoring, reporting and compliance activities is welcomed.”