MaxCap expands team with new trio

COMMERCIAL real estate financier MaxCap Group has announced three appointments to its Australian and New Zealand team.

Greg Scott has been appointed an associate director investment based in Perth, joining from Commonwealth Bank’s property finance team. As relationship executive and lead banker for key commercial property clients, he managed a substantial lending portfolio and was responsible for new business origination and credit risk management for more than a decade.

Prior to Commonwealth Bank, he worked as a structured project capital specialist for Macquarie Bank in Perth, Sydney and in the United Kingdom. He will report to Justin Pearce, state director investment – WA and will start in early March.

Angus Simpsons will join MaxCap as an associate director, investment with more than 12 years’ experience. Most recently he was an assistant portfolio manager for ANZ Wholesale Property Securities Fund, and prior to this he was a senior equity analyst at ANZ, and held roles at UBS Investment bank, Forsyth Barr and Deloitte. He will report to Nick Bullick, MaxCap New Zealand’s CIO.

The third appointment is on Anna Kaur to MaxCap Capital’s team as an associate. She joins from Toronto-based consultancy ESG Global Advisors, where she helped clients to identify and assess ESG risks and opportunities, and embed best practices, approaches and reporting frameworks related to ESG, responsible investment, and climate change.

Before this, Anna was a senior analyst with Canada Pension Plan (CPP) Investments’ enterprise risk team and completed a two-year rotational program in the climate change risk, market risk, and liquidity risk teams.

She will be based in Melbourne and report to Romy Grace, director, capital.

MaxCap’s capital team has more than doubled in size since industry veteran Rob Hattersley joined as group head of capital in September.

Meanwhile, Deborah Ford is transitioning from the investment team as an associate director, capital.