SIG expands in fast growing QLD region

LOCAL developer SIG Group is expanding its portfolio in Queensland, buying 42 hectares of land the western growth corridor of Brisbane where it will deliver 600 homes to the market following a deal with Sekisui House Australia.

The future master-planned community in Ripley – a 40 minute drive from Brisbane and 15 minute drive from Springfield – will deliver residential land lots and terrace homes, to medium density dwellings with a wide network reserved for parks and green open space.

SIG Group said residents will benefit from the immediate access to the town centre – of which Sekisui House Australia is in the development planning phase for stage two – as well as future retail, parks and a proposed train-line.

“We’re excited to take over this remarkable parcel of land from Sekisui House Australia which will play a pivotal role in the core Ripley community and bring momentum and a united plan for growth,” said SIG Group director Hugh Lu, who is a former development manager at Dahua Melbourne.

“Ripley is a fast-growing area in Queensland; this new development will provide an opportunity to cater to this growth and shape a lively community that benefits from its location, affordability and lifestyle.

“This will be achieved by tapping into proposed key future amenities such as private commercial office space, a hospital, aged care facilities, a premium hotel and an underground train station on the doorstep.”

Clinton Trezise and Peter Neale of RPM Group in Queensland advised SIG Group during the acquisition and has also been appointed to sell the future residential project.

“Buyers in south east Queensland are sophisticated enough to understand the potential of investing close to a developing town centre,” Trezise said.

The construction of new retail and commercial spaces in the town centre mean an anticipated opening in 2025.

Last summer, SIG Group acquired 162 hectares of land in Melbourne’s fast growing western fringe suburb of Tarneit from grain farmers, where it will build a 2,300-lot housing estate. The site is within the Oakbank Precinct Structure Plan and next to the $150 million future home stadium of the A-League’s Western United, and was originally put to the market three years earlier as a 206-hectare offering with expectations of $200 million.

In 2021, also in Tarneit, it paid $58 million for a 33.4 hectare site put to the market by the founders of Al-Taqwa College, Victoria’s largest Islamic school. That followed its circa $100 million-plus purchase of a 434 hectare parcel on Melbourne’s northern fringe with land for as many as 1,000 residential lots and 199 hectares of industrial land.