APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of social infrastructure and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Retail

Orange, NSW

Fast food investments continue to attract hungry buyers, with designer and builder Spectrum Retail Group offloading a regional Guzman Y Gomez outlet for $6.3 million, on a sharp yield of 3.81%.

Burgess Rawson’s Yosh Mendis managed the off-market sale.

He said the 3.81% yield showed that demand for fast food assets has remained strong due to continued strong turnover in the recession-proof sector, and secure long-term landlord-friendly leases.

Located on the corner of 2-6 Bathurst Road, the site is occupied by Guzman Y Gomez on a 20-year lease term with two ten-year options that returns $240,000 per year, with rent reviews fixed at 3%.

A Sydney-based private investor was the purchaser. On the sell-side, Spectrum Retail Group completed the purpose-built project in December, transforming an old car dealership into Orange’s first drive-through Guzman Y Gomez restaurant. The doors opened to the public in time for the holiday trade, and on the same day the site settled.

“Pre-selling the asset during construction on a 3.81% yield shows the steadfast demand for high-quality fast-food developments in prime locations with sought-after brands secured by long leases,” said Spectrum’s managing director, Julian Ackad.

Office

Parramatta, NSW

Create Foundation has secured new office space in Parramatta CBD.

JLL’s Maria Mangcoy and Stephen Panagiotopoulos negotiated the deal for Suite 601, 80 George Street, Parramatta at a rate of $634 per sqm gross, on behalf of Pengton.

Create Foundation committed to a five-year lease term for the 310 sqm office space.

The suite benefits from excellent natural light is located within walking distance of the train station, Westfield, Parramatta Square and Ferry Wharf.

Springvale, VIC

An office investment within a Ledlin estate in south east Melbourne has sold off the plan with a pre-lease in place for $1,082,628, on a yield of 5.22%.

John Nockles of CVA sold level 2/13 Willow Avenue, which spans 174 sqm within a three-level building.

Accounting firm Numbergroup Pty Ltd has a three-year lease with two three-year options that returns $56,582 plus GST and outgoings yearly, with 4% fixed annual increases.

Hawthorn, VIC

A property group has leased a 170 sqm office space in Melbourne’s inner east.

The 88 Hawthorn Grove premises has two floors of open plan and partitioned office space, plus a top floor terrace and three on site car spaces.

The deal was secured on a commencing rental rate of $400/sqm net per annum plus GST and outgoings by Gorman Kelly.

Social Infrastructure

Mitchelton, QLD

In Brisbane’s north east, Healius Pathology has signed a five-year lease with options on a 138 sqm unit at 6-7/48 Blackwood Street, agreeing to pay gross annual rent of $75,900.

Raine & Horne Commercial did the deal.