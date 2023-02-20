Charter Hall FUM tops $88bn but earnings weaken

PROPERTY fund manager Charter Hall reaffirmed its full-year earnings guidance as it finds its way through a commercial property market dealing with slowing transaction volumes and rediscovery of cap rates and asset values.

Charter Hall, which manages $88 billion in funds, posted operating earnings for the first half of $239.9 million, or 50.7c per security, down 9.1%.

Full-year guidance is for no less than 90cm and distribution guidance is for 6% growth over FY22.

The market was evidently let down by the guidance announcement. Charter Hall’s share price fell 88c, or just over 6%, to $13.63.

“Our focus remains on curating sustainable and resilient portfolios that deliver earnings growth for investors through all market conditions,” Charter Hall’s managing director and group CEO, David Harrison said.

“This focus on performance for our investors and our co-investment alongside them continues to attract capital to the platform.” The first half saw $2.1 billion of gross equity allotted, helping facilitate $7.9 billion of gross transactions.

During the period it set a record for Canberra’s commercial property market with the $363.5 million purchase of the Geoscience Australia HQ building, which it followed up in the current half with the picked $290 million acquisition up A-grade Canberra towers also occupied by the federal government.

It also entered into a development partnership in Barton with DOMA and Kenyon Investments for a $300 million office project.

Charter Hall has delivered over $2 billion of development completions in the last 12 months.

“We remain well placed to continue growing the platform with $6.5 billion in available liquidity, significant opportunities in our sale and leaseback pipeline, our $15.4 billion development pipeline as well as a number of new product initiatives,” Harrison said.

Its major developments include 555 Collins Street in the Melbourne CBD, where it has secured pre-commitments from Amazon, Aware Super and Allianz at the 84,000 sqm project. The development attracted the investment of Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC in August.

During the period it received approval for a new tower at 2 Chifley Square in Sydney, which will rise 37 storeys and have 64,000 sqm of office and retail space, while it also secured a 10-year pre-commitment from NAB at its $450 million 60 King William Street project in Adelaide.

Group funds under management grew by $8.1 billion to $88.0 billion, consisting of $73.0 billion of property funds under management and $15.0 billion of Paradice Investment Management FUM.

Property funds under management grew by $7.3 billion, or 11.2%, driven by $4.3 billion of net acquisitions, positive revaluations of $0.3 billion and capex spend predominantly on developments of $2.7 billion. During the period, property investment portfolio value increased by $126 million to $3 billion and generated a 10.4% total property investment return.

During the period, the group completed $5.2 billion in new and refinanced debt facilities across the Platform. Platform facility limits exceed $28 billion, with circa $6.5 billion of available liquidity with additional committed and uncalled equity.

The group balance sheet held $367 million of cash, reflecting balance sheet gearing of 3%.