Vic Big Build chief steps down

COREY Hannett, who has led Victoria’s “Big Build” for the past eight years, has resigned from his role as director general of the Major Transport Infrastructure Authority,

Since the election of the Labor government in 2014, the Big Build has grown from the removal of 50 train level crossings to now 110 by 2030, as well as the construction of the Metro Tunnel, West Gate Tunnel and a $100 billion pipeline of transport projects across Victoria that has employed more than 50,000 workers.

Hannett will be replaced by Kevin Devlin, who is currently CEO of the Level Crossing Removal Project and has worked with Hannett on delivery of the Big Build over the past eight years.

Devlin will start as director general following Mr Hannett’s departure in late March.

“Corey’s passion for the sustainability of the construction sector, and the safety of workers on the ground, have been hallmarks of his leadership and I thank him and wish him, and his family well for the future,” said Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.