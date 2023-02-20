Moderating retail sales presenting challenges for GPT earnings

GPT’s logistics portfolio has performed well in a difficult economic environment, but higher interest rates, inflation and uncertainties about the return to the workplace are expected to impact its office and retail assets.

The group, which has $32.4 billion of assets under management, posted a full-year funds from operations increase from $554.5 million in 2021 to $620.6 million in 2022, from 28.82c to 32.40c on a per security basis.

Net profit after tax fell from $1.42 billion to $469.3 million, largely due to negative investment property movements of $159.3 million, following a $924.3 million positive revaluation in 2021.

GPT’s outgoing CEO, Bob Johnston, said, “2022 was a year of uncertainty and external challenges as we transitioned from COVID-19 restrictions in the early part of the year, to an environment of high inflation and higher interest rates”.

“Rising bond yields have led to a softening of valuation metrics for real estate assets. This has been partly offset by market rent growth, particularly for the logistics sector.” As a result, Johnston said, there was a negative 2.2% revaluation movement during the second half of the year for the portfolio, primarily driven by lower valuations for the office assets.

“The office leasing market remains challenging, with tenant demand being impacted by the adoption of hybrid work arrangements and the expectation of softer economic conditions,” Johnston said, adding that while occupancy of the office portfolio declined in the period – from 92.9% to 87.9% – due to a number of larger tenant expiries in the second half, the group remains confident that its portfolio will benefit from the flight to quality being seen in the market.

The office portfolio saw negative revaluation of $316 million, or 5.0%, over the year.

Saranga Ranasinghe, vice president, Moody’s Investors Service said the firm expects GPT’s office segment to continue to face headwinds in the next 12 to 18 months.

“When compared to other rated REITs with office exposure, GPT’s has a higher exposure to Parramatta and Melbourne, which are weaker than the Sydney office market.

GPT’s logistics portfolio occupancy increased from 98.8% to 99.2% with a weighted average lease expiry of 6.2 years, with 278,900 sqm of leases completed in the year. Leasing within GPT’s operational assets this year achieved net face leasing spreads averaging 15%, while rents achieved for speculative developments exceeded initial underwriting.

Seven developments across Melbourne and Brisbane worth a combined $460 million have just been completed, while its development pipeline has an expected end value of $1.9 billion. The portfolio recorded a net valuation uplift of $93.3 million or 1.7%.

Retail portfolio occupancy increased to 99.4% with strong leasing activity resulting in 581 lease deals being achieved during the year. Deals completed had an average annual rental increase of 4.4% and an average lease term of 4.7 years. The leasing spread on expiry averaged negative 2.8%.

Total centre sales were up 30.9% and total specialty sales were up 36.1% compared to 2021, while compared to 2019 total sales were up 6.8% and total specialty sales by 9.4%. Specialty sales productivity for the portfolio was $12,259 per sqm, up from $9,313 per sqm the year before.

GPT said the performance of Melbourne Central is benefiting from the progressive return of office workers, students and tourists to the Melbourne CBD, with total specialty sales productivity improving to $14,210 per sqm.

“We expect retail sales to moderate, adding pressure on GPT’s tenants and earnings over the next 12 to 18 months,” Ranasinghe said.

“Still, the return of international travellers, specifically Chinese tourists and students, should have a positive impact on the performance of GPT’s assets.”

GPT was recently appointed by UniSuper to manage its $2.8 billion direct real estate portfolio and subsequently by UniSuper and Cbus Property to manage the $2.7 billion Australian Core Retail Trust.

GPT had $1.1 billion of available liquidity at the end of 2022, a weighted average debt term of 6.2 years and an average cost of debt of 3.2%. Net gearing at 28.5% is within GPT’s stated range of 25% to 35% at 28.5%. During the year it increased its interest rate hedging, with 78% of 2023 drawn debt now hedged.