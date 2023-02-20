Historic former WWII hospital now pastoral station hits the market

ONE of the most historic properties in the Riverina region has hit the market with the Jarrett family handing over the keys to the iconic ‘Barooga Station.’

The 476 hectare pastoral property has had a storied past, with foundations dating back to 1847.

Shane McIntyre and Matt Childs of CBRE are managing an expression of interest campaign for the sale, which closes on 22 March, 2023.

Barooga Station had an influential role in developing Merino wool in Australia with a crew of 44 blade shearers from the beginning.

78% of the property’s current land is considered suitable for grazing with some of its uses including livestock grazing and winter row cropping.

Located less than 4km from the attractive towns of Barooga and Cobham – about 2.5 hours outside of Melbourne – the property presents quite an exciting investment opportunity.

Perhaps one of its most important roles in history was its use during World War II. The station became a designated hospital site for the Australian and American army and air force personnel. A 43-building hospital once stood there, where 34 doctors and nurses stayed during the war, however it was later knocked down.

Shane McIntyre says Barooga Station offers plentiful opportunity for development.

‘Barooga Station’ is an untouched cropping and grazing property that is suitable for development into a highly productive horticultural or irrigated cropping enterprise,” McIntyre said.

“The Jarrett family has been conservative in their approach with an inclination to preserve the property and its strong district connections,” he added.

A beautiful homestead sits on the property includes seven bedrooms and five bathrooms as well as a formal dining room and ballroom.

In addition to the home, the property also includes fertile and sandy soils, a large irrigation water entitlement, self-contained one-bedroom worker’s cottage, machinery shed, hay shed and cattle yards.

Matt Childs outlines the attractiveness of a property like Barooga Station hitting the market.

“The Southern Riverina Region is known for cropping, livestock breeding and grazing due to its climate and soil types,” Childs said.

“We expect ‘Barooga Station’ to have wide appeal because of this, underpinned by its prime position on the banks of the Bullanginya Lagoon, immediate access to irrigation water via its six kilometres of water frontage, and the rich heritage of its Classical Revival- style homestead.”