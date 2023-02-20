Residential property market near the bottom

LISTED real estate agent McGrath believes the residential property market is approaching the bottom of the cycle but challenges remain.

The agency recorded earnings before interest and taxes of $2.3 million and statutory net profit after tax plunged by 82% to $1.8 million in their half-year results.

The real estate company has also revealed a strong balance sheet from the results released in line with their October 2022 trading update.

McGrath presented a balance sheet of $25 million and no debt. This follows the acquisition of a 30% stake in McGrath’s Central Coast franchise.

The on-market share buyback program is set to continue for McGrath with $3.2 million acquired so far out of their target of $5 million.

The company also declared 1.0 cents per fully franked dividend in their half-year report.

Managing director and CEO John McGrath says there have been a number of challenges in the market, but McGrath remains profitable due to a number of astute changes.

“Our range of initiatives during the half year, including a further 10 per cent reduction in our operating costs and the opening of 7 new franchise offices, enabled the company to remain profitable for this period,” McGrath said.

“We are also showing strong momentum in the delivery of our key strategies we announced last year. Growing our office footprint with new franchise partners where we envisage opening at least 10 further franchise offices in H2 FY23, attracting new talent, transition of selected company owned office to franchise ownership and expanding our service offering to our customers,” he added.

Despite market conditions fluctuating at an unpredictable level, McGrath is positive the company will adapt and adjust if required.

“Our solid financial position will allow us to withstand further short-term market volatility and position us well to capitalise on industry consolidation opportunities to grow our earnings and increase shareholder value.”

“While the economic climate and impact of further interest rate rises is difficult to predict, we think we are either at or approaching the bottom of this property cycle. Our view is the next stage of the market will be a consolidation, featuring a plateauing of prices, followed by further upward growth in property values in 2024.”

Recent data from Corelogic shows house prices fell again in January, marking a new record for how much and how fast dwelling values have fallen since their peak, but the 1.0% monthly drop was the smallest since June and there are signs the downturn is slowing down.

At the same time, the regional markets which were popular during the covid lockdowns has seen a reversal.